A Mystical Chinese New Year with the 2024 Wood Dragon

LAST February 9, we celebrated Chinese New Year’s Eve in a slightly different and quite unique way. Thanks to our gracious host, my uncle and his wife who are from Taipei. We started early with the kids being taught how to wrap dumplings. I joined in and I felt I was in Din Tai Fung. Toward the end, my uncle placed one coin each in two dumplings. I wondered what for.

Our feast was a fusion mixed with Chinese sumptuous dishes and our traditional lechon and Filipino sweets. At the end of our meal, the platter of freshly boiled dumplings was being served one by one to each guest, all awaiting who will be the lucky one to bite into the ones with the hidden coins. It was fun anticipating each guest biting into one. The one who bites into it gets a red envelope or “angpao” as we call it.

After dinner, we all moved to the living room for another game. We played a money scooping game for the kids, where each child was blindfolded and used a spatula to scoop up money into a dim sum bamboo steamer. They get to keep all the money they scoop. Of course, there were decoys of just plain white paper.

Toward the end, I loved my uncle’s wife’s self-made tradition of letting each child face the elder and give their good wishes individually before receiving their red envelope. Usually, we just directly receive red envelopes from the elders.

Then it was off to our annual tradition of crossing the Lunar New Year with one of our closest family friends—Tito Rey, Tita Baby, and brothers Patrick and Richie Fernandez. They are the owners of The Yin and Yang Shop of Harmony at the New World Hotel. Patrick shared that 2024 is the Year of the Imperial Mystical Wood Dragon. According to him, 2024 is a very interesting year of transitions. Below are his reading for things we can look out for this 2024:

The Dragon belongs to the Spring season of the zodiac, but it signifies a transition into the Summer season. It also is the beginning of a 20-year feng shui cycle called Period 9. The last time we experienced this was 160 years ago in the year 1863.

One commonality is the prominence of the Fire element. 2024 is a Yang Wood year, and the Dragon is an Earth animal. And Fire is the element that creates harmony and continuity for these two elements. Fire, as it happens, is also the main element for Period 9.

So what are things we can do this year, and the next 20 years, to maximize the energies that are present? For this year of the Dragon, there are a couple of things. One is to maximize your strengths and areas of influence. The Dragon is the most majestic and powerful of all the zodiac animals, not just in Eastern but also in Western traditions. The good thing is that we are all strong at something, with some modern frameworks identifying as much as 34 different strengths and talents. So take inventory and get reacquainted with what you are good at, and make the most out of them this year.

The other is to show empathy and generosity. According to the legend, the reason the Dragon only placed 5th in the great race of the Jade Emperor is because it stopped to help a village that was in need. It could have easily finished first, but it prioritized helping others over personal glory. So try to use your strengths and what you are good at to help others this year, and you may find this more rewarding. Industries that look to do well this year are the Wood element industries including the Knowledge Industry (Education, Training, Learning and Development), Consulting, Furniture, Environmental, Nature, Design, Fashion, Garments, Accounting, Legal, Journalism, Research.

For the next 20 years, these are some things to keep in mind. One is that there are certain industries tied to Fire that will be more prominent than others. These include enterprises that specialize in, or can smartly leverage Technology, including AI and virtual commerce. Others are communication, energy, entertainment, events, food industry, politics and aviation, even things related to space. Aligning with these business and industry trends will be beneficial for you and for your business or career. There is also a strong Yin energy tied to this period, which is tied to the Female energy. So we will see the continued rise and prominence of female energy in different areas.

Lastly, there will be an evolving Sense of Self this period. People will become more independent, and would want to do things on their own. Additionally, one’s reputation or influence will become a more valuable asset, so cultivating and preserving this will take more importance. There also looks to be a rise in spirituality or looking inward, and seeking answers for purpose and meaning. So knowing, learning more about and preparing for these trends is something to pay attention to for the next couple of decades. Overall, there are quite a number of exciting energies for everyone to look forward to.

Happy Year of the Imperial, Mystical Wood Dragon ahead.