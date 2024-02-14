The yes principle

In both sales and leadership, the “yes” response is vital in getting transactions across. It conveys agreement to a proposition leading to a positive action. It is considered a buying signal or a sign that the other party is now ready to move towards the next-level transaction. Getting a “yes” is a verbal affirmation that you successfully gained influence, and is now a step closer to where you want to be. But in most cases, you need to strategize in order to receive a yes response. Here are four steps to obtaining that yes.

Decide on your desired outcome

Why do you want that yes? And what would you like them to say yes to? These are questions that you should determine prior to your actual interaction. As Matthew Fryer puts it, “You can’t find what you want if you don’t know what you’re looking for.” So before plunging into any negotiations and interactions, decide on your desired outcome.

Understand pain points and buying motivations

The second step into obtaining a yes response is to understand your client’s pain points and buying motivations. What are their current concerns and aspirations? What motivates them into saying yes? Is it about winning? Or they simply do not wish to lose? Are they after that distinct feeling of satisfaction? Or is convenience more important? Do they aspire to become trail blazers? Or do they just want to blend with the crowd?

Ask the right questions

The third and vital step in getting a yes is to ask the right questions. Carefully craft close-ended questions answerable by yes. At this point, you should know that obtaining a yes response is by design. And you do this by taking into consideration your desired outcome along with your client’s pain points and buying motivations, then choose the appropriate close-ended question. Do you think this will help? By the way, ask questions sparingly like how military snipers would use bullets—one at a time. Always bear in mind that if you want to get the right answers, always craft the appropriate questions.

Wait for the response

Once you ask a question, please shut-up and simply wait for the reply. In most cases, the yes comes easily. However, there are times when the client needs time to process the proposition, which may take at least a minute or two. In selling and leadership, patience is truly a virtue.

Practice these four steps and improve your batting average for yes responses. And in case you initially receive a response other that yes, don’t despair. Instead, go back to step one and repeat the process. After all, selling is a numbers game. God bless!

Alexey Rola Cajilig is the President of ARCWAY Consultancy Inc., Executive Director of ARC DOCENDI, and the Executive Managing Director of EM-CORE Success Academy and EM-CORE Foundation, Inc. He is a Sales Leadership Coach, Strategic Sales Operations Consultant, Christian Motivational Speaker, Human Ecologist and Author of The effective Seller. He is also the creator of ARCH Styles, a behavioral and personality assessment tool. If you have questions and suggestions, you may send an email to salesleadershipcoachlex@gmail.com.