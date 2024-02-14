The World’s Thinnest Foldable Phone HONOR Magic V2 arrives in PHL, unfolding on February 21

Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2024 – Leading smart devices provider HONOR Philippines has officially confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited HONOR Magic V2 in the Philippines on February 21.

As HONOR’s latest premium foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2 boasts a high-quality and highly capable foldable form factor, stunning display, all-day battery life, and flagship performance. This combination delivers a user experience that is truly unparalleled.

“Engineered to spur mainstream adoption, the HONOR Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable smartphone to date, redefining industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience aspects,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

With the HONOR Magic V2, HONOR pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices. Weighing only 231g and measuring 9.9mm in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 features an ultra-slim and lightweight design to usher the thickness of foldable phone below 1 cm for the very first time. The goal is to offer a comprehensive solution that satisfies consumers’ desires for flagship performance.

The HONOR Magic V2’s superior lightweight design and premium build quality are enabled by the use of breakthrough materials like the titanium alloy in our innovative hinge and second-generation nanocrystal glass. The hinge can be endured over 400,000 folds, while the nanocrystal glass offers 10 times greater drop resistance compared to typical glass. Powering the immersive display is a 5000mAh dual-cell silicon-carbon battery, providing all-day battery life and rapid charging via the included 66W supercharger.

In addition, the HONOR Magic V2’s display experience is outstandingly enhanced, with a 120Hz high refresh rate on the inner and external displays, and the industry’s highest 3840 PWM Dimming technology used for the first time on a foldable display, allowing for excellent browsing and entertaining experience while also taking into account eye protection.

