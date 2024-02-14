The heart to lead

An important aspect expected from you as a leader is to develop a positive work environment where your team can collaborate. This is the main reason why you have the final say in terms of who becomes part of your team. You do not just evaluate applicants based on skills and abilities, but you also assess their behavior and how they would fit in the team. If management has put its trust on you to lead people, it also means that your team members should somehow exhibit your same behavior.

As the primary culture builder of your team, you get to shape your team’s mindset on how they should approach work. At the heart of every team is the leader, which means that the success of the team depends on a leader who inspires and guides them to become the best version of themselves. But what happens when you are pushed into a leadership position but you feel that you are not ready for it? How do you develop a heart to lead others?

The first thing you need is to be right with yourself. Management has decided that you are ready to lead others which means they have confidence in your ability, or at the very least your potential, to lead others. Now would be a good time to put theory into practice and learn what it takes to lead a team. As some would say, fake it until you make it. Learn well and learn fast because this is where you draw your confidence. Only when you are confident with yourself will people also become confident in you as a leader.

In the hierarchy of things, you should know how to t ake care of yourself before taking care of others. Develop your emotional quotient because you will affect the entire team with how you handle issues and problems. Your team will lose confidence in you if you get easily rattled. As their immediate point of contact with the management, your reactions and comments on changes in the organization will dictate how they should also react. If you are easily irritated by the different issues brought to you, your team will hide issues or even cover up problems just so you will not get angry at them. Even the way you dress up tells your team how you are managing yourself. The bottom line is that if you cannot take care of yourself, how can they expect you to take care of them? Your confidence should be backed up with your capacity to take care of yourself and manage your emotions.

There are things you should know which can be learned over time through training, observation, and exposure to different kinds of people. But leadership is not just something that can be learned through workshops and seminars. Leading others is also the art of managing different personalities so that they can work together towards a common goal. Team leaders do not lead the same way because they have different teams with different sets of personalities that need to be managed. So, stop comparing yourself to other leaders because they also have their own unique set of personalities to deal with. Of course, you can learn best practices from others but make sure that you use them as they are applicable to your team. Experiment with what works but always put your people first.

Maintain your team’s trust in you by being authentic. People know when you are just putting on a show just because you are their leader. If you are not trustworthy, you will find yourself surrounded by sycophants who will only tell you what you want to hear. You are authentic when you are consistent in action and words. A litmus test I use is how leaders talk about other people because it indicates the way they talk about me when I am not around. If a leader is being authentic, they would speak about other people the same way whether they are with the person or not.

Which brings me to integrity, which is who you are when no one is looking. If you truly understand your values and what is important to you, your actions and words will follow. One way to check if you have integrity is to check if you always say yes to your own manager unconditionally even without consulting your team first. This shows that you do not care for the welfare of your team by agreeing to an unplanned workload, and you only care for your manager’s perception of you as a leader. As a people manager, you should put your team first and negotiate for them to top management. If you always kowtow to management, this tells your team that you are not really in charge of the team and you do not have their best interest at heart.

At the heart of leadership is having empathy for your team. This means putting yourself in their shoes by actively listening whenever they tell you about work. Nobody ever goes to work simply to complain and disrupt everyone. Behind every feedback is a chance to make things better and if you really listen and read between the lines, you will realize that they are actually telling you what can be improved. If you know your team well, you will know who are simply airing out their concerns, who are giving you hints to what you should be looking at, and who just needs a little push to succeed. When you have empathy for your team, you will discover how to rally them towards a common goal.

Leading people is an opportunity to influence the lives of others. It also means taking the opportunity to learn from them how to become better as a leader and as a person. And I guess that is the reason why there is no one-size-fits-all kind leadership because you just have to be true to yourself and discover mutually beneficial ways to learn from your team.

Image credits: Product School on Unsplash





