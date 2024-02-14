SPNEC now part of MSCI index

SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC) has made it to the exclusive MSCI Philippines Small Cap Index, the only addition to the closely watched gauge in its recent review.

The solar firm will replace Mreit Inc., the real estate investment trust of businessman Andrew Tan’s Megaworld Corp.

The MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes revealed the changes early this week, which will take effect at the close of market by the end of the month.

Global index provider MSCI rebalances its indices semi-annually and quarterly.

SPNEC is the only company to be included in the list in this current review. Amid the MSCI Philippines Small Cap Index inclusion, investors gobbled up the stock, with shares rising by 6 percent as of mid-day on Tuesday.

It closed at P1.23 per share.

The positive development for SNPEC is expected to further stimulate investor’s interest in the stock.

SPNEC has recently been acquired by the Pangilinan Group, through MGen Renewable Energy Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meralco Powergen Corp.

MGreen recently raised its stake in the company, acquiring 2.17 billion shares of SPNEC from Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. for P2.5 billion, representing 4.34 percent.