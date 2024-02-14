SM Supermalls: Where love finds its lucky charm

Love is truly in the air at all SM Malls this love month of February. It might also be a good time for love to find that lucky charm as the SM Malls have also geared up to celebrate Chinese New Year.

To celebrate these two special occasions, the SM Malls came up with the theme “Luck in Love at SM,” a theme that inspired all SM Malls to come up with their own display executions, activities and promotional events.

Whether you celebrate the month with your partner, family or friends, the SM Malls have everything you need for love to find its lucky charm. Here are just some of the activities that the various SM Malls have to offer:

SM Aura

SM Aura has set up a Mini Golf course for all to enjoy. Open daily from 4 pm to 10 pm at Level 5, Skypark Lawn, all you need is to present a single or accumulated receipts worth P5,000 at any SM Aura establishments or a minimum of P2,500 at any Skypark establishment to enter.

Indulge in a symphony of love this Valentine’s Day and be filled with lucky treats, sweet melodies and heartwarming moments.

SM Megamall

There’s a Luck & Love Fair until February 29, 2024 at SM Megamall where you can buy a variety of trinkets and other items.

On Valentine’s Day, get a free Strawberry Kiss for Two with a minimum purchase of P2,000 or a Young Coconut Crepe Cake with a minimum purchase of P2,500 from Greyhound PH. Promo is until February 18, 2024.

SM Mall of Asia

SM Mall of Asia has a #LuckInLove Fair running until February 15 at the Main Mall Atrium, your one-stop destination for flowers and gifts for your special someone.

You can also feel the Luck In Love magic in the air as the MOA Royal Marching Band performs Bruno Mars Medley.

SM North Edsa

Enjoy the Chinese New Year display that can be found at The Block.

Feng shui expert Marites Allen was on hand to give her fearless forecast for the Year of the Wood Dragon.

Fur babies and their fur parents also had their day at SM North with Pets In Love at the Skygarden Pawpark.

Want to do something different? Go for a drive at Ekart Raceway, reportedly the country’s first all-electric indoor go-cart racing experience. Or, you can bake like a pro at Bakebe, the first app-powered baking studio

There was also an Emo Fest at the Skydome. Featuring the performances of Typecast and Chicosci, a huge crowd gathered to enjoy their favorite emo songs again and again.

Hungry? Grab a taste of Singaporean food at Tiong Bahru Singapore or a taste of Japanese food at Yakiniku Like.

Before going home, drop by Love Floats. Send your warm messages of love on a glowing lotus. Visit it at the Skygarden until the end of the month.

SMaison

Celebrate the season of love with SMaison’s enchanting “Springtime Valentine’s.” The centerpiece is made of huge, charming swans and picturesque floral displays.

Experience #LuckInLove this month of February at any SM Mall near you.