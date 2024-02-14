Senate bill imposes higher compensation for unjust arrest due to ‘mistaken identity’

Senator Robin Padilla is pushing passage of a law for higher compensation from the government for victims of unjust arrest and detention due to “mistaken identity.”

In filing Senate Bill 2547, to be known as the proposed Mohammad Said Act, Padilla cited the case of Mohammad Maca-antal Said, 62, who was wrongfully arrested in 2023 due to mistaken identity and was freed only last February 7.

“This representation proposes to ensure that any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity shall be compensated based on the period of imprisonment or detention,” Padilla pointed out in his bill.

He noted that the bill, which revisits Republic Act 7309 (An Act Creating a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice of Victims of Unjust Imprisonment or Detention and Victims of Violent Crimes and for Other Purposes), recommends an increase in the monetary compensation to be awarded by the Board of Claims.

The senator pointed out that while the State does its best to uphold Section 1, Article III of the 1987 Constitution clearly stating that no person shall be deprived of live, liberty or property without due process; or denied equal protection of the laws, “there remains the fact that errors in making an arrest or detention of a suspected offender, whether knowingly or not, are committed by our law enforcers.”

The senator cited, for instance, the investigative report in 2015 that noted at least 51 recorded wrongful arrests made by law enforcers.

Moreover, he noted the Supreme Court had earlier held that a person deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity is “not under any lawful process and is continuously being illegally detained.”

Under the bill, the senator sought to amend Section 3 of RA 7309, to include “any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity” as among those who can file for claims.

In addition, the senator cited Section 4 of RA 7309 to increase the compensation for victims of unjust imprisonment or detention to not less than P10,000 per month of detention.

Moreover, the bill provides for the annual funding for such claims shall partly come from 3 percent of the net income of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), and 3 percent of the proceeds and sales and other disposition of military camps in Metro Manila by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

In addition, P50 shall be set aside from each filing fee in every civil case filed with the court as part of the Victim Compensation Fund to be administered by the Department of Justice.