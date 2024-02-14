SECOND COMING | Kat Agarrado talks about new single, new album

Kat Agarrado’s effervescent beauty transcended even through the computer screen; not a strand of hair out of place, her make-up was perfect, as she sat in a zoom call to talk to the media about the upcoming release of her band’s new single ‘Heart Calling’ as well as other exciting news.

“You’re my first media interview in a long time,” she said smiling, with just a hint of nervousness as she talked about her future in terms of her music, and an album release.

Not a stranger to the work that goes on with promoting one’s music, Agarrado has been singing professionally since she was sixteen years old and has since been the lead vocalist for a number of local bands including Filipino Soul band SinoSiKat?

‘I want to continue the legacy’ Agarrado says of SinoSiKat’s twenty year career. The band was formed in 2004 and has since carved their own place in the ever changing landscape of Filipino music. In 2007, the band’s debut album was met with critical acclaim, Agarrado also won Vocalist of the Year at the NU Rock awards.

Purpose and Process

In a recent post on her Facebook page she wrote: “The waiting. The meantime. The in-between. It all serves a purpose. Trust your process, even the delays and detours are necessary.”

This seems to be a mantra and prayer as she sets foot again in the music scene.

As the questions came and the discussion ran deeper, Agarrado reflected on how the pandemic and motherhood changed her perspective in life.

“You realize what really matters, your priorities, spending time with your loved ones, to make them happy, because you’ll never know. The pandemic was a big lesson for all of us.”

Agarrado continued: “After the pandemic, and becoming a mother. I was ready to just relax and take care of my child. Before this upcoming album, I was ready to retire. But my heart was still calling, like I still had something to do, something to give. I was praying and asking for a sign, and the heavens answered, doors were opening.”

Answered prayer

“So I guess we should continue!” Agarrado said, clapping her hands with excitement. “It also seems that this is the perfect time to continue, after all the anxiety, the confusion.”

About becoming active in the music scene again she says: “I thought if I was going to do this why not as SinoSiKat? Since I am SinoSiKat – I write the songs. I produce music. I get people to come together. So why not use it? If it’s just Kat Agarrado it sounds like some celebrity. I want to be in a band. I want to have people with me on stage, I want to be able to share a drink and a laugh after a show with my bandmates”

The band’s new single, ‘Heart Calling’ which will be released this February is not about a heart calling to a lover, rather it is the heart calling to you, that you still have something to do. And this is indeed a reflection of how Agarrado found her way back to making music and sharing it to the world.

The song which she excitedly says features a horn section; the song opens with it and rightfully sets the tone. ‘Heart Calling’ has a faster tempo compared to her previous solo releases. And is an ideal song to showcase her vocal range and style as she croons, raps, belts, and hits those notes without a hitch. Musically the song is a gift, lyrically the song is an inspiring and empowering anthem, it tells you that: “Life is a test and wants you to be the best version of (yourself).”

Agarrado sings to the listener: “Listen to your heart calling, wanting you to be more.” The lyric later on shifts, as if talking to herself “Listen to my heart calling, wanting me to be more.” And she has indeed listened to her heart and we are all lucky to be witness to the fruits of its labors. Because it is Agarrado’s heart that is singing proving that she is indeed ready to make magic again.

And as if to show that she is more than ready, Agarrado raps in the verse: “Took my chances now I’m back on my feet, rising back on the scene and ready for a killing!” And she says ‘killing’ with such a passion, that you know that she means it. It truly is the era of her second coming.

Image credits: Kat Agarrado/Facebook





