SEC wants more firms to go public

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is aiming to facilitate the initial public offering (IPO) of 15 companies this year.

This number is more than double the 6 IPOs expected by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) for the year and 5 times more than the 3 companies that went public last year.

SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said this is consistent with the aim of increasing the number of companies tapping the capital market to expand and grow their businesses.

“For IPOs, we hope, although we just got three last year, a lot of followers though, we want to at least hit 15 [IPOs this year],” Aquino said.

Aquino said, however, that the figure is “aspirational.” He told reporters that some companies are waiting for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to cut rates.

For SEC’s 88th year, he said, the agency is targeting to increase the number of companies tapping the capital market to 888 companies. The Philippine SEC is the second oldest in the world.

Currently, Aquino said 686 firms have tapped the capital markets. This represents 77 percent of the SEC’s goal of 888 companies.

“They’re just waiting. This will happen in May. We’re hoping for the best. We don’t want to give you [bearish] news [again]. Let’s just help our country,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Last week, share prices surged for the third consecutive week, with the main index reaching the 6,800-point level, on the optimism of investors that the Chinese year of the Wood Dragon will be profitable for the market.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 142.91 points to close at 6,850.16 points.

Investors were also elated with the January inflation print of 2.8 percent, which was at the lower end of the target range of the BSP.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





