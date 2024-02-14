Realizing dreams, enhancing communities: Sta. Lucia Land, Mindanao’s ARSM Land to develop mixed-use community in South Cotabato

It’s all about giving more Filipinos a chance to realize their dream of owning a home.

Trusted property developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. and ARSM Land Inc., represented by its president Rubbil S. Mangudadatu, recently signed a joint venture partnership that will allow them to develop a prime mixed-use community that will not only offer to more Filipinos the opportunity to own a quality home, but will also help enhance the real estate landscape of Mindanao.

“Having this joint venture project with ARSM Land will allow us to deliver on our promise to build better developments that could help fuel growth in the countryside, while providing individuals and families with communities where they can thrive and live their dreams,” said Sta. Lucia Land president Exequiel Robles.

The joint venture project—which covers 6 hectares of ARSM’s prime land in Barangay Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City, South Cotabato—will feature premium residential and commercial developments that will be spearheaded by Sta. Lucia Land.

“We are tasked to transform the property into a premium, exclusive residential subdivision complete with a commercial area that is strategically situated along the national highway. We are glad to be working on this project with ARSM and we hope to help elevate the property landscape in the area through this project,” Mr. Robles said.

“At the same time, we are hopeful that this project will help further stir economic activity in Koronadal City and generate fresh jobs for residents within the community. After all, we have long made it our goal to ensure that our developments will not only help enhance lives but will also fuel growth in the areas where they are located,” he added.

The project is also seen to provide future residents unmatched convenience as it is situated near essential establishments and institutions. And since it will be developed by Sta. Lucia Land, future homeowners can look forward to having access to choice amenities and facilities that would give them that premium living experience.

This early, both parties will be appointing an exclusive marketing arm to ensure that all inquiries of prospective homebuyers and investors will be readily addressed.

“Through this project, we hope to pursue our mission of fuel growth in the fringe areas. We have always sought to take a more active stance in nation-building and we know that to be able to do this, we need to be present in more areas where our service is needed like in Koronadal City. We are excited about this project and this is just the start. We know that there’s still so much that we can do for our country,” Mr. Robles concluded.

Sta. Lucia Land has completed more than 300 projects across the country, enabling it to establish a strong, reliable presence in the market. Going beyond the promise of value for its property offerings, Sta. Lucia Land makes it a point to build masterplanned communities—from golf estates, lakeside communities, resort-themed homes, and condotels, among others—that would allow residents to experience an enhanced quality of life that they rightly deserve.