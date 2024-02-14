PVL features 2 new teams in All-Filipino

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference kicks off Tuesday promising intense competition among 12 formidable teams.

“The 12-team field for this season is as strong as ever, and we’re thrilled to witness the extraordinary talent and competition that each team brings to the court,” said PVL president Richard Palou during the tournament’s press launch on Wednesday at the Discovery Suites in Mandaluyong City.

This season welcomes new additions Capital1 and Strong Group, which will join defending champion Creamline, Akari, Choco Mucho, Cignal, Farm Fresh, Galeries, Nxled, Petro Gazz and PLDT.

Petro Gazz faces Strong Group at 4 p.m. and Chery Tiggo takes on Capital1 at 6 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Games are scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The matches will be broadcasted on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+ and streamed on the league’s official web site PVL.ph.

The matches will be available live and on-demand on the Pilipinas Live app and also on the new free-to-air channel RPTV.

“The PVL is not just a league, it’s a spectacle that will air for every Filipino all over the world,” said Sienna G. Olaso, First Vice President Channel and Content Management at Cignal Tv.