PHL e-gaming industry growth nearly doubled last year–Pagcor

THE Philippine electronic gaming (e-Gaming) sector had a banner year in 2023 with revenues nearly doubling year on year due to policy reforms, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said at a conference in London, England, on February 6.

A statement issued last Monday by the Pagcor quoted Tengco as saying “there was a phenomenal rise” of over 90 percent in online gaming activities in 2023 compared to 2022. This was revealed by Tengco in a panel interview at the International Casinos Exhibition (ICE) 2024 Conference in London, England.

The e-Gaming sector–which includes e-games, e-bingo, specialty games and sports betting–contributed P58.16 billion to the country’s gross gaming revenues (GGR) in 2023, or 92.32-percent higher than its earnings of P30.24 billion the year before, the Pagcor statement read.

According to the regulator-cum-casino operator, the e-Games contribution to 2023 GGR is also a new record, surpassing the previous high of P32.24 billion posted in 2019 before the pandemic outbreak.

More policy tweaks–including further lowering licensing rates–and the growing integration of technology in gaming should allow the e-Games sector to continue fueling the growth of the local gaming industry with its projected P61.75 billion in revenues in 2024, the Pagcor statement read.

The ICE London 2024 Conference is regarded as the global gaming hub for all B2B (business-to-business) industry experts “that provides an ideal platform for gaming industry leaders to share their achievements, initiatives and vision for the future.” The ICE serves as “the premier destination for industry innovation, collaboration and networking,” according to Pagcor.

Earlier, Tengco said Pagcor reached another milestone in 2023 with more than 1,000 licensed e-Gaming sites–with more applications in the pipeline.

“Because of the policy changes implemented by the current management, there was a considerable increase in gaming sites. We also approved reductions in (licensing) rates that contributed to the spike in approved sites,” he said during the interview at the ICE confab. “The e-Games sector’s notable performance positively impacted not only the local gaming industry but also Pagcor’s revenue generation efforts.”