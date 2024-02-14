Philippines, Brazil eye stronger defense ties

The Philippines and Brazil highlighted their commitment to enhance their defense relations following a meeting of ranking defense and diplomatic officials early this week.

This was after Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. met with Ambassador of Brazil to the Philippines Gilberto Fonseca Guimaraes de Moura during the envoy’s introductory call last February 12.

“The officials agreed that the Philippines and Brazil will continue to enhance their defense relations in accordance with the 2022 Philippines-Brazil Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement Tuesday.

Brazil is the first country in South America that the Philippines has formalized a defense cooperation agreement with.

“Highlighting the shared values between the two countries, Secretary Teodoro underscored the need to work together to address common security challenges,” Andolong noted.

Among the areas of cooperation in the field of defense include logistics and defense industry collaboration, information sharing, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, among others.

The Brazilian diplomat also reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to work with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as within the ambit of the Asean.