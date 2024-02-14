P100 daily minimum wage increase bill hurdles 2nd reading

A BILL providing for a P100 increase in daily minimum wage hurdled second reading at the Senate on Wednesday, boosting hopes that workers straining under the impact of inflation can get some relief.

Business groups that earlier opposed the measure – championed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Senate Labor committee chair – are expected to raise a howl over the development, which they warned would imperil small and medium enterprises. Some economists also warned against its inflationary impact.

On Wednesday, Estrada steered the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act. The bill aims to ease the financial strain on an estimated 4.2 million minimum wage earners grappling with the rising prices of basic goods and living costs.

“This initiative demonstrates the Senate’s belief that our workers, who are creating value for the companies, deserve a dignified wage and, ultimately, respect,” Estrada said

Before the vote, Sen. Pia Cayetano made an interjection during the period of amendments, reacting to the proposals of Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros.

Hontiveros’s “explanation to her amendments states that these amendments are aligned with Labor Code provisions,” said Cayetano, and sought a clarification on whether “there are similar penalties” against the bill’s violations in the Labor Code “so that we are assured that [we are] up to date.”

The Senate version might “put a penalty for minimum wage violation . . . if people don’t comply,” only to realize later that such penalties cannot be enforced. “Because this bill is specific to our minimum wage law, then other violations of basic employee rights may not have similar amendments. We cannot control that because this bill is specific to minimum wage, but we should at least know, because otherwise, it is just this concern that we are addressing.”

