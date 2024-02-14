NG raises P272.7 billion as 5-year RTBs offered ‘sweet spot’

THE tender of 5-year retail treasury bonds (RTBs) raised for the national government P272.7 billion, noncuple or nine times the offer made by the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) for the 30th tranche of the debt paper.

“The auction received overwhelming support, attracting P272.7 billion in total tenders—nine times the P30 billion initial offer,” read the statement the Treasury issued after the auction on Tuesday.

The RTBs had a coupon rate of 6.250 percent. Meanwhile, the average auction yield at 6.156 percent is slightly higher than the comparable 5-year PHP BVAL yield of 6.14 percent as of February 12.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the comparable PHP BVAL yield is “still near 5-year highs, so [it is] attractive for investors, based on cycles.”

“The national government still saves on borrowing costs with the said yield down by at least -0.60 from the immediate high posted in early November 2023; so, a sweet spot for both investors and the issuer [national government],” Ricafort said.

The RCBC executive added that in view of large RTB maturity and

relatively higher yields, “jumbo,” or even record, RTB issuance is possible although the Treasury expects to raise about P400 billion in RTBs.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto has urged Filipinos to invest in the 30th tranche of RTBs, saying that “more than just a financial contract,” the debt security is “a commitment to shared prosperity, which will help drive the government’s socioeconomic agenda forward and empower ordinary Filipinos to financial freedom.”

“Nagpapakita ito ng isang klase ng gobyerno na handang umalalay sa mga Pilipino tungo sa pag-asenso, sa murang investment na limang libong piso [This shows a kind of government that is ready to assist Fiipinos towards development with an investment worth P5,000]” said the head of the Department of Finance (DOF).

The minimum investment for RTBs is P5,000 and in multiples of P5,000 thereafter, during the offer period, which the public can avail itself of through digital technologies. RTBs are “fixed-income securities that pay a fixed interest rate per annum over a specified period of time with a promise to return the principal at the end of the term.”

Recto added, “We should instill in our people a mindset that embraces and normalizes a culture of saving and investing, all while actively participating in the nation’s development.”

The RTB 30 is a 5-year tenor investment with a gross interest rate of 6.250 percent per annum, payable every quarter until its maturity in 2029.

The offer period for RTB 30 will run from February 13 to 23, 2024, subject to the discretion of the BTr, according to the Treasury.

As RTBs can be purchased through the online ordering facility of the BTr and via mobile banking through the LandBank, OFBank and Bonds.PH applications, Recto emphasized the need to intensify cyrbersecurity measures to protect investors’ money.

The DOF, for its part, will continue to be a strong supporter of the BTR’s future issuances to offer “more attractive and dependable investment products available for small savers,” Recto said.

The Finance Secretary added that together with the economic team, the DOF will continue “fostering a stronger economy conducive to investing.”

“We will do this by bringing in more investments that create high-quality jobs for our people, ensuring ample liquidity in the financial system, and strengthening local capital markets,” Recto said at the launch of the RTBs on Tuesday.

