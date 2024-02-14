Marcos confers Presidential Medal of Merit on Filipino tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od

Traditional Kalinga tattoo artist Apo Whang-od Oggay led the list of exceptional individuals who were feted in an award ceremony led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Malacanang, last Wednesday.

During the event, the chief executive called Oggay a “national treasure” for her contributions to the preservation of Philippine traditional arts and practices and making it known abroad.

“She is a pioneer in shattering gender stereotypes, venturing into tattooing when it was just a man’s exclusive preserve,” Marcos said.

“She is a keeper of oral traditions and a mentor, teaching a new generation of artists, thus ensuring that her art form lives on to tell tales of her community’s history,” he added.

He awarded Oggay with the Presidential Medal of Merit. The President also recognized the 2023 Civil Service Commission (CSC) Pagasa Award (PA), and the 2023 Dangal ng Bayan Award (DBA).

The PA and DBA recipients, he said, are the model of ideal Filipino government workers for showing their commitment to public interest, professionalism, and responsiveness to the public.

Among those who received the DBA was Fernando Viado, who became an outstanding mechanic of the City of Government Antipolo despite being partially deaf.

“When these public servants see opportunities to make a difference in the lives of the people they serve, our awardees respond with audacity, turning bold ideas into reality,” Marcos said.

“You go the extra mile to provide creative and innovative solutions to emerging challenges, such as in the areas of food security, education, social development, climate and disaster resilience, science and technology, and financial literacy,” he added.

Marcos also recognized the Presidential Lingkod Bayan (PLB) awardees, which include those who have worked and had a nationwide impact in their respective fields.

The PLB recipients include the Lead Contact Tracing Team from the City Government of Baguio and the LANDBANK Agent Banking Program Team.



“In Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines), we want to increase their tribe, in line with our efforts to build a resilient government driven by agile and future-ready civil servants,” Marcos said.