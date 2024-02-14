Loren nixes privatization, demolition of Post Office

No to malls and high-rise hotels.

This was the statement of Senator Loren Legarda, who urged the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) on Tuesday to reject any overtures to privatize the 97-year-old Manila Central Post Office (MCPO) building, which was partially burned in May 2023. “Enough of malls, enough of high-rise hotels in that area… We should preserve it the name of culture and history for generations to come,” the lawmaker said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Legarda, chair of the special committee on the rehabilitation of the MCPO, assured PhilPost officials of funds from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) in 2025 to support the government-owned and -controlled corporation agreement to make MCPO part of an arts and cultural hub after the building’s restoration. The assurance

was prompted after National Museum (NM) Director Jeremy Barns revealed that PhilPost needed “direction” from the executive department or the legislature so as not to constrain the GOCC to just generate profits. “This belongs to the Filipino people,” said Legarda at the committee hearing, “and I know you’re a GOCC and you need assistance…. It doesn’t matter how many hundreds of millions you need, the national government will help you.”

Initial insurance payout

Officials of cultural agencies along with a civil society heritage group also agreed that the MCPO should not be demolished nor privatized. In 2012, there were overtures from the Fullerton Group of Singapore to conserve and convert the MCPO into a five-star hotel. The MCPO, designed by architect Juan M. Arellano an Tomas Manual in a neo-classical line, has been designated a National Historical Landmark and an Important Cultural Property. The building itself is owned by PhilPost while the lot is owned by the national government.

For his part, Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said PhilPost has already received P100 million in initial insurance compensation from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), a portion of which was used for the ongoing rehabilitation of an annex at the MCPO compound, where PhilPost’s 700 employees can transfer from their current offices at the Manila airport. He added, “We can use part of that to restore the [main] building,” as he spoke to an initial estimate he gave senators last year that the cost to rehabilitate the MCPO may reach some P1.7 billion. The rest of the P200-million insurance that will be paid by GSIS, he noted, can also be used for the restoration.

Winning bidder

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) has already allocated P15 million for the Detailed Architectural and Engineering Studies (DAES) of the MCPO. Tieza is the infrastructure arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), which also sits on the Inter-Agency Task Force for Cultural Heritage. Other members of the task force that will oversee the restoration of the MCPO include the National Cultural Commission for the Arts (NCCA), the NM, PhilPost, the City of Manila, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and the National Archives.

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, Tieza COO Mark G. Lapid disclosed that the P15-million DAES contract was won by Certeza Infosys in joint venture with Techno Earth System Corp.

At the Senate hearing, NCCA Executive Director Victorino Mapa Manalo assured Legarda that their agency submitted the terms of reference for the bidding of the DAES to Tieza and was confident the winning bidder had the capacity and experience to undertake the project. He stressed that DAES is preparatory to an actual restoration of the MCPO, which will be a separate project.

In his opening statement, Carlos backed the Senate resolution to restore and rehabilitate the MCPO, as this will “contribute to the revitalization of Intramuros…[and] generate economic and educational opportunities as a cultural hub.” He added that adaptive reuse options for the restored MCPO can be explored as this “can enhance its functionality—this could involve incorporating museum spaces, creative hubs or community centers, alongside modern postal services.”

For her part, Senator Nancy Binay, chair of the Committee on Tourism, also supported the “adaptive reuse” of the MCPO upon its rehabilitation.

