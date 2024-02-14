Highlands Residences: Experience all things Tagaytay Highlands all at once

Tagaytay Highlands has earned a distinct reputation as the Philippines’ most exclusive residential complex of its kind and scale. Lending its unique character are signature log cabins and lush mountain ranges set amidst a year-round nippy breeze that create a stunning landscape perfect for luxury living and outdoor relaxation.

Today, Tagaytay Highlands opens a new chapter as a much-awaited archetype of its renowned lifestyle is set to unravel—Highlands Residences. The private mountain resort’s newest midrise condominium development is specially crafted to embody mountain living ideals where indoor and outdoor adventures come together in one luxury address.

Designed to surround the central amenity, this low-density condominium development is envisioned to promote open-air activities, which makes Highlands Residences a destination in and of itself. With Tagaytay Highlands’ residential communities being known for having their exclusive world-class amenities, look no further as Highlands Residences already comes with its own line-up of recreational features that are for the sole use of its residents.

Communing with nature and exploring the world around is the lifestyle roadmap that awaits future homeowners of Highlands Residences. The central amenity incorporates such convergence areas as the Bonfire, Sunken Garden, and Outdoor seating alcoves where one can either lounge and feel the cool mountain air or spend a magical night under a starry sky. Water lovers can also enjoy morning workouts in the lap pool and afternoon dips in the kiddie pool. For more adventurous souls, they can enjoy the fresh air while getting physical at the Exercise Area or trek amidst the lush greens of the Nature Trail.

With scenic vistas and Highlands views all around, as well as luxurious amenities and a multitude of activities available for the family, there is always an adventure waiting around the corner. Here, every day is an opportunity to turn weekend thrills into daily hillside experiences.

Five midrise residential buildings of five to seven floors comprise a composite design that is inspired by all things Tagaytay Highlands. Each Highlands Residences unit is well-thought-out to provide space that strikes the perfect balance between work and play. From spacious living rooms meant to encourage bonding with loved ones, to tastefully designed bedrooms meant to help one wind down and escape the stress of every day, Highlands Residences is built with the uncompromising resident in mind.

Attesting to Tagaytay Highlands’ commitment to excellence in every detail is its developer and SM Prime Holdings subsidiary Highlands Prime Inc.’s (HPI) recently bestowed Bronze Award for Developer of the Year (Luzon) during The Outlook 2023 Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi. Also, for Tagaytay Highlands’ dedication to uphold sustainability, safety, and security, it was recently awarded a “Safety Seal” by the City Government of Tagaytay.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also hailed HPI as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

Tagaytay Highlands’ property management will remain efficient in complying with health and safety precautionary measures and delivering quick crisis responses during adverse natural and high-risk events.

Highlands Residences is masterfully designed to capitalize on Filipinos’ penchant for luxury getaways and nature activities. Carving one’s own space means immersing in the beauty of nature in order to unwind, breathe, and simply be in the present. One’s coveted Highlands Residences story begins the moment they experience Tagaytay Highlands’ celebrated lifestyle—only in this exclusive residential destination.

