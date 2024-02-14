Government to fast-track permits for wind and solar projects

Two wind power projects in Negros Occidental and Iloilo and a solar power project in Pangasinan have been granted green lane certificates by the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

The attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry said the government gave its nod to the partnership of Triconti Windkraft and Sea Wind Holdings AG for their wind projects last January 12.

It said Guimaras Strait Wind Power Project (under Triconti Southwind Corp.) and Guimaras Strait II Wind Power Project (under Jet Stream Windkraft Corp.) were among the first to be awarded offshore wind energy service contracts by the Department of Energy.

With a combined initial investment cost of P221.6 billion, BOI noted that the two projects will operate offshore in Negros Occidental and Iloilo Province. It also noted this has a total target capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

The Triconti-Seawind partnership is currently developing over 1.65 GW of offshore wind capacity in Luzon and the Visayas.

In terms of economic impact, the BOI said 3,600 direct and indirect jobs could be generated by these projects.

Aside from the demand for local labor, BOI said the project will “boost” economic activity in Negros and Iloilo because of the possible development of eco-tourism.

Solar project

BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said he handed the green lane certificate of endorsement to Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy (BPSEC) officials for their P2.7-billion solar project last January 31.

BOI said the project, which is expected to operate in September 2026, is a “ground-mount” solar power plant over an area of approximately 71.5 hectares with a target installed capacity of 65 MWp or 50 MWac.

As to its economic impact, the agency said the project is expected to generate over 500 jobs for Filipinos during its construction and operations.

According to the BOI, BPSEC is a special purpose vehicle, duly registered under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), specifically created to develop the solar power project.

BPSEC is a development company of Rising Renewables Holdings Inc. (RRHI), a registered Filipino renewable energy (RE) platform focused on initiating and developing “high-quality” RE assets for both foreign and local investors, the agency added.

The BOI said OSACSI, as the agency’s single point of entry for all projects qualified as “strategic investments,” will coordinate with the local officials of the Province of Pangasinan to endorse the project to facilitate its permitting and licensing processes at the local level.

Since the approval of Executive Order (EO) 18 last February 2023, the BOI said OSACSI has endorsed 36 projects for green lane services.

Of which, 28 are renewable energy projects (floating solar, solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and geothermal.) The agency said these 36 projects are worth P1.196 trillion.

The EO 18 is a “government-wide response” aimed at “enhancing” ease of doing business by mandating the creation of green lane units in all government agencies that will expedite, streamline, and automate government processes for Strategic Investments.

According to the BOI, an investment would be considered “strategic” if it has significant capital or investment in the country; has a consequential economic impact; has a “positive impact” on the environment; has a significant contribution to the country’s balance of payments; has complex technical processes and engineering designs; and will bring about improvement in the country’s infrastructure capabilities.