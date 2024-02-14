Gaballo puts away Thai in 30 seconds

REYMART “ASSASSIN” GABALLO needed only three punches 30 seconds into the first round to dispose of Thailand’s Phai Pharob via technical knockout and retain his World Boxing Organization (WBO) oriental bantamweight title on Wednesday night at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Gaballo, 26, wasted no time from the opening bell and unleashed a left hook to the head followed by a right straight to the body and another left hook to the right side of Pharob’s stomach just outside his liver, forcing him to kneel and grimace in pain.

Referee Danrex Tapdasan immediately stopped the fight only 30 seconds into the fight as the 40-year-old Thai failed to beat the count.

“I knew he was hurt, his eyes showed it,” Gaballo told BusinessMirror after the fight. “That’s why I attacked him.”

“Everything was according to the plan of my coach, Nonito Donaire Sr.,” Gaballo said. “I’m very thankful to him for giving me a good strategy.”

The warrior from General Santos City, who improved to 27-1 won-lost with 22 knockouts, hopes to secure a world title fight with reigning WBO bantamweight champion Jason Maloney (27-2 record with 19 knockouts) of Australia.

“See you Jason [Moloney],” he said.

“I believe Reymart [Gaballo] is ready for that fight with Moloney. We will just wait for the final date from management,” Donaire Sr. said.”

International matchmaker and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons flew from Las Vegas to watch the fight from ringside.

After losing to Donaire Sr.’s son Nonito Jr. for the World Boxing Council bantamweight belt via a fourth round technical knockout in 2021, Gaballo won his comeback fight with compatriot Ricardo Sueno with a second-round stoppage in General Santos City in October 2022.

He tapped the elder Donaire as his chief trainer and coach and the partnership resulted to his split decision triumph over Michael Bravo last June 17 for the vacant WBO regional belt in Parañaque City.