Manila, Philippines – Global Apparel retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the Uniqlo U 2024 Spring/Summer collection starting March 8th. Designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his UNIQLO R&D team in Paris, the collection offers a soothing palette of subtle, yet complex colors unique to Uniqlo U, to create a flexible wardrobe of elegant technicity, protective layers and future classics.

Lightweight volume, generous fabrics, iconic basics, and utilitarian garments with an innate elegance layer up in pursuit of a functional wardrobe with an elevated color range. The Uniqlo U 2024 Spring/Summer collection is a simplified, modern wardrobe that creates a calming antidote to the noise and demands of everyday life.

Highly-evolved, precise basics are dipped in lakes of sage, celadon tints, mellow purples, bright khakis, creamy whites, and sorrel browns, creating a wide range of tonal looks and attractive combinations for the season that enable instinctive dressing with ease.





Genderless Offering

The men’s and women’s design teams worked together to create a concise collection of genderless essentials, such as the Utility Hooded Coat and the Boxy Tailored Jacket. The boxy silhouettes and muted color palette make dressing easy and effortless for any body type.

T-Shirt Expansion

This season, look out for the introduction of a new Uniqlo U Women’s SUPIMA Cotton Crew Neck T-shirt and the Men’s AIRism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-shirt in fresh new colorways and fit.

SUW

Sports Utility Wear has been updated to include new designs that blend utility and style. For women, the AIRism UV protection T-shirt and leggings make a great set for a day of activity or lounging. For men, DRY-EX T-shirts, Tank Tops, and Shorts are similarly adaptable—perfect for a jog or a day of relaxing at home.

Stylings

Collection

The lineup includes 16 items for women, 17 items for men, and 3 items for accessories, however the majority of the collection is designed to be genderless.

Lineup and Pricing

Items Prices Items Prices Outerwear Php 1,990 – Php 6,990 Knits Php 1,990 Pants & Skirts Php 1,990 – Php 2,490 Dresses Php 1,990 Shirts Php 1,490 – Php 1,990 Accessories Php 990 – Php 1,990 Cut & Sewn items Php 790 – Php 1,990

Select items are available in all stores.

Special Website: https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/uniqlo-u/24ss/

UNIQLO R&D Centers

Uniqlo U is a collection of “Future LifeWear Essentials.” The world-class designers and patternmakers in the Paris design team reimagine everyday clothing using innovative materials and new, contemporary silhouettes. Each season is designed with the highest precision and in pursuit of a simplified, modern wardrobe.

UNIQLO R&D Centers are places for experimentation, spaces to try new ideas, innovate and create. The Paris R&D Center complements other UNIQLO R&D Centers in Tokyo, Shanghai, New York, and Los Angeles.