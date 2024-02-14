Fuertes, Cua rule Gov. Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte

STEPHEN FUERTES and Dhea Cua defied the odds and top seeded foes to rule the premier division of the Governor Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships in Davao del Norte Sunday.

The third ranked Fuertes stunned No. 1 Jason Battad in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-4, then thwarted fourth seed Bench Neri, 7-6(3), 6-2, as the Digos City native claimed the boys’ trophy in the 18-and-under category of the first of two Group 2 tournaments presented by Dunlop at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts.

Cua produced the more impressive result as the unranked player from Kidapawan City repulsed No. 6 Jasmen Kadalum, 5-4(4), 4-1, in the second round, turned back fourth ranked Sanschena Francisco in the next, 6-3, 7-6(5), and trounced No. 4 Faith Lazaro, 6-4, 6-2, in the semifinals.

In the final, she defeated top seed Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-2, 6-4.

Fuertes also won the 16-and-under title with a masterful 6-3, 6-2 victory over Battad.

Fuertes and Cua shared the MVP honors in the tournament that is part of the country’s extensive talent-search organized by Palawan Pawnshop and headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

The other winners in the five-day tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating were Digos’s Aika Salahudin, Davao de Oro’s Arriana Maglana, Matt Docena and Francis Dimzon, Cotabato’s Aljaven Lumambas and Sultan Kudarat Justine Gumbao.

Salahudin, top-ranked player in girls’ 16-and-under, crushed Jannah Otico, 6-1, 6-1, in the final; No. 4 Maglana edged top seed Otico in a thrilling semifinals duel, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-5, then routed No. 2 Princess Placa, 6-1, 6-0, to bag the girls’ 14-and-under crown; and unseeded Lumambas upset No. 1 Yendor Carvajal, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals then ripped No. 2 Docena, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 14-and-under trophy.

Gumbao and Docena shared the 12-and-under titles after Gumbao scored a 4-0 (ret.) win over Maureen Mamaba and Doccena shocked top seed Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 7-6(1).

The third-ranked Dimzon took the 10-and-under unisex championship with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over No. 1 Daneea Sinsuat.

In doubles, Bernaldez, from Tagum City, and Lazaro pulled off a tough 8-6 win over Cua and Francisco, while Rossel Judabal and Neri whipped Battad and Miguel Bocobo, 8-2, for the boys’ diadem.

Jannah Otico and Maglana copped the 14-and-U title with an 8-0 rout of Rhea Palac and Sinsuat, while Docena and Dexter Salcedo tripped Carvajal and Liam Gabay, 8-3.

Dimzon. Kerby Mangaron capturerd the 10-unisex doubles crown with an 8-2 victory over Thomas Bernaldez and Gabriel Francisco.