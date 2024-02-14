FSR flags rising real estate prices, vacancies

THE rising prices of real estate and the growing number of vacancies have been flagged by the Financial Stability Report (FSR), which warned that it “should not be left unattended.”

In the latest FSR, the Financial Stability Coordination Council (FSCC) noted that the real estate sector will always be closely monitored given its role in previous contagion such as the Asian Financial Crisis (AFC) in 1997-1998 and the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009.

Monitoring the sector is a given as the financing for these real estate projects are tied with the local banking sector. As such, the FSR said “with the loan portfolio of banks significantly invested in real estate activities, prudence requires a second look.”

“Real estate will always be closely monitored given its stylized role in the boom-and-bust cycle. At present, there seems to be some surprising trends in the residential sector, with prices rising in tandem with vacancies,” FSR said.

What is clear at this point, the FSR said, is that there is a sharp increase in residential prices in areas outside the National Capital Region (AONCR) compared to those in Metro Manila.

While this can be taken as an investment into the future or a home away from the metropolis, the FSCC said Commercial Real Estate (CRE) are still reeling from the ill effects of the lockdowns imposed due to Covid-19.

“This should not be left unattended and may be an area for active discussion with market constituents,” the FSR stated.

Last week, a story in the Business Times noted that the contagion in the US real estate

sector is spreading to Europe. (See: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/property/us-commercial-real-estate-contagion-moving-europe)

However, the story quoted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying that the losses in commercial real estate will place a stress on owners but the problem remains manageable at this time.

Rosy scenario

On Tuesday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said reporting on risks is common, but often overlooked are the “rosy” pictures painted before crises struck.

Remolona said many of the recent crises experienced globally were preceded by rosy expectations and scenarios.

Prior to the 1997-1998 AFC, Remolona said the World Bank released a glowing report about the East Asia miracle, which excluded the Philippines. This, even though the country was feeling the spillover effects of the success of its neighbors, he noted.

In the Philippines, before the 1997-1998 crisis, the biggest story was that of First Pacific and a consortium of international investors winning the bid for Fort Bonifacio.

Remolona said the bid in 1995 was $1.6 billion and was dubbed the “property deal of the decade.” However, only two years after, the AFC struck, plunging currencies and stock markets in the region.

“Massive loans went unpaid. Property prices collapsed. And tall buildings, landfills, and houses collapsed. The whole region went into recession,” Remolona said.

“We remember the crisis but we often forget the rosy scenario that came before it. This FSR is about reminding us about the rosy scenario. We communicate these kinds of risks,” he added.

The FSCC aims to promote financial stability for both corporates and individuals. One of the lessons of the GFC is that “the financial system is more than just the sum of its parts.”

The FSCC noted that the financial sector has a “systemic-ness” that creates a network of transactions. The interconnected and sequenced transactions could lead to systemic risks that have to be managed.

Promoting financial stability is a formal mandate of the BSP. This is provided for in the amended BSP Charter (Republic Act No. 11211) which was signed by President Duterte in February 2019.

The objective of “Financial Stability” is to enhance the resilience of the financial system, in its totality and in its components, from shocks.

This is done by managing systemic risks that could affect the financial system so that finance continues to be a value proposition to consumers in normal times while remaining resilient when disruptions do arise.