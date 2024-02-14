FSCC: U.S. Fed likely keeping rates high

THE United States Federal Reserve will likely keep its rates high for a longer period of time and rate cuts may be optimistic at this point, according to the Financial Stability Coordination Council (FSCC).

In the latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), the FSCC chaired by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said all eyes will remain on the Federal Reserve even if a US-led recession did not occur.

According to FSR, while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said the tightening cycle is nearing its peak, it was still waiting for inflation to hit the US inflation target of 2 percent.

“Our view then is that any expectation of an early rate cut is optimistic. It is more likely that the Fed will keep its policy rates elevated over a longer period than expected by the market,” the FSR stated.

“Progress has been made, and by extension, the spillover pressures are not as pronounced. But the task of calibrating the economy with policy rates is also not yet complete.This is why most central banks do not take off the table the possibility of yet another rate hike,” it added.

The FSCC said the headline inflation rate in the US was still higher than expected at 3.4 percent in December 2023. The aim

of the Federal Reserve, FSCC said, is to see inflation slowdown “accompanied by a softening labor market.”

Meanwhile, in his opening statement, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. the FSR communicates to the public the risks that could lead to crises in the near or far future.

BSP Office of Systemic Risk Management Senior Assistant Governor Johnny Noe Estanislao Ravalo explained that the FSR examines systemic risk and not aggregates.

These risks are identified based on 14,000 individual balance sheets that are monitored. The earnings and interest coverage ratios are among the components that are examined.

These are inputted in network models that allow the FSCC, through the BSP, to connect firms to one another and determine the extent of their exposure to contagion.

“The challenge is that systemic risk is inherently difficult to comprehend. Markets are fluid and things can change very quickly. There are risks arising from our own markets. There are risks coming from foreign markets that can spill over onto our shores,” Remolona said.

“The risks that are of the biggest concern are those that are brewing in out-of-sight corridors. Risks that turn out to be contagious and lead to broader dislocations. We have a bird of black swans to indicate highly unlikely surprises. Or the butterfly effect to reflect how small things can lead to far-reaching consequences. These are the things we worry about,” he explained.

The FSCC is an interagency council where the principals from the BSP, the Department of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Insurance Commission, and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation convene quarterly.

These meetings provide the venue to assess possible systemic risks and to decide on appropriate macroprudential policy interventions.

The National Treasurer is likewise an active participant in the discussions of the FSCC and is a Special Member of the Executive Committee.

Image credits: AP/Andrew Harnik





