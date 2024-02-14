Fly Boys and Home Boys

THE hottest sound in collegiate basketball these days is the seeming endless flurry of bird wings flying the coop as prized birds find new or more familiar nesting places within the college hoop universe.

Ever since the official end of the collegiate basketball season in December with San Beda’s recapture of the National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines (NCAA) crown, the rigodon de honor of blue chip college players began.

The immediate guessing game after December 17 was whether phenomenal Red Lion Jacob Cortez, son of the iconic Green Archer of the 90s Mike Cortez, would stay in Mendiola or transfer the following season to Taft. For some the second option was the expected outcome.

Even as the residents of the Benedictine abbey prayed for the opposite result.

Well, we now know how that panned out. The former La Salle Greenhills Greenie turned University of Santo Tomas (UST) high school star turned Red Lion would ultimately choose the Green and White.

The lechon sauce for the celebratory lechons in the San Beda championship party had also barely dried up when Bulldog Kean Baclaan, a former De La Salle Zobel high schooler, made known his intentions to transfer to La Salle.

Right after the Holidays there were major fireworks. Jared Bahay, best high school player of the National Basketball Training Center, announced he would not go to the University of the Philippines for college, although he had committed to play for the Fighting Maroons in a full blown press conference in March 2023.

In late January, Rey Remogat, the University of the East Red Warrior expected to lead the team in Season 87, made a surprise announcement that he was transferring to the University of the Philippines.

Collegiate players transferring in the off season to other teams was common even during the days of EJ Fiehl and Marlou Aquino who moved to Adamson University from UST in the late 80’s-early 90’s. Of late, it has become even more common though, especially after the pandemic shook up a lot of established practice set-ups, and the Growling Tigers lost major personnel like CJ Cansino, Mark Nonoy, Rhenz Abando, Bismark Lina and others to other teams.

(Why is the impact of player transfers bigger these days and talked about more incessantly? One big factor is social media.)

A de-commitment, however, is quite rare. So the Jared Bahay decision was a game changer. It has made it easier for other previously committed recruits to change direction midstream and leave everything behind. No stigma to worry about despite the seeming lack of palabra de honor.

These are young people, after all, still searching for their best options. They are protected by law and moral considerations and have the last say in choice of school or pathway that they feel would help them reach their full potential.

But over the weekend, another pasabog. Luis Pablo, the young, talented big man already lined up with the UP Fighting Maroons announced he was also heading west to Taft Avenue—a homecoming of sorts for the former La Salle Greenhills standout and Most Valuable Player of the NCAA juniors basketball tournament in Season 98.

A little bit earlier, former Red Cub Chris Hubilla—all set to don Maroon soon—also de-committed from UP to become a Knight of Colegio San Juan De Letran.

Doy Dungo, a former Red Cub turned Tiger Cub turned Growling Tiger has also just announced he is now with the Green Archers.

“Expect more transfers and active recruitment from teams both in the UAAP and the NCAA,” an informed source said. The off season is really the season for rigodon.

Recruitments, said the informed source, isn’t done through the players themselves. The decision makers are really the parents. Team managers, scouts and important team personnel talk to the parents and help them make decisions. Contrary to expectations, education, the player’s role in the team and playing time are important considerations for transfers—not just perks and resources.

Still there are Home Boys worthy of note. James Payosing, the MVP of San Beda’s championship in Season 99 is staying put in Mendiola despite offers to transfer. Kristoffer Porter will most likely stay Blue in the Eagle’s aerie.

Jerom Lastimosa was the ultimate Home Boy who chose to stay with Adamson University despite offers to play abroad. Such decisions do not go unnoticed to be sure. They have a special shine of their own.