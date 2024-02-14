ERC says Meralco rate hike unduly burdens consumers

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) questioned on Tuesday the rate hike imposed by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) this month, saying it was premature for the utility firm to pass on to the consumers the cost related to higher gas prices.

“Meralco cannot impose or collect charges that are not allowed under the ERC approvals,” said ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta via text message.

She was referring to the higher generation charge that led to an increase of P0.5738 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the February billing, bringing overall rate for a typical household to P11.9168 per kWh this month from P11.3430 per kWh in January.

Generation charge went up by P0.4552 to P7.1020 per kWh primarily due to higher cost of power from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs).

Meralco said charges from IPPs spiked by P1.4764 per kWh due to higher fuel costs of Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo gas plants of First Gas Power Corporation (FGPC). This resulted from the plants’ use of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

IPPs and PSAs accounted for 32.8 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement in the last supply month.

The ERC, in a letter to Meralco dated February 12, urged the distribution utility (DU) firm to complete the validation to justify the rate adjustment.

While Meralco admitted that a validation of the impact of the use of LNG and the new gas supply contracts is necessary in light of the terms of its power purchase agreements (PPAs), up to this date, the ERC has not been provided with the results of Meralco’s validation.

“On the basis of the foregoing, we are constrained from giving any clearance for the recovery of such costs if Meralco itself has not completed its validation or provided the results of such validation to the Commission. Pending Meralco’s validation of the basis of such charges, passing on of such costs to the consumers may be premature,” Dimalanta said.

When sought for clarification if Meralco should recall the rate component related to higher LNG prices, Dimalanta said “yes.”

Meralco, for its part, said it will comply with the directive of the ERC and reported that a refund of the gas component is in the offing.

“We just received the reply of ERC Chair to our various letters today. Based on ERC Chair’s guidance, we are ready to implement a refund in generation charges corresponding to the increase in the Malampaya gas price of First Gas plants for the January supply month. As these are pass-through costs, we will also not be in a position to pay the equivalent cost to First Gas,” said Meralco First Vice President and Regulatory Management Head Atty. Ronald Valles when sought for comment.

He added that for the LNG component of the fuel cost of First Gas plants, Meralco will file the appropriate pleading with ERC for confirmation of the pass-through of these costs. When asked how much will Meralco refund its customers Valles said, “The rate component from the LNG is small.”

The ERC, as a regulatory body committed to upholding transparency and protecting the consumers, underscored that all DUs are mandated to exercise prudence in passing on fuel costs to shield the Filipino consumers from bearing undue financial burdens and ensure that charges are reasonable, uninflated, fairly computed, and consistent with their obligation to supply electricity in the least cost manner.

It stressed that DUs should remain diligent in validating costs being imposed by generation companies before passing them on to consumers. Any costs passed on to consumers must be in accordance with Meralco’s PPAs, as approved by the Commission.

“In recent decisions issued by the ERC involving pass-through generation charges, the ERC reminds all distribution utilities that their duty does not end when electric power is supplied, and the charges have been collected,” Dimalanta stressed.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file





