DOTr eyes to tap biometrics to enhance airport efficiency

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to pilot the use of biometrics to speed up airport processing and ensure efficient movement of passengers.

 Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Sector Roberto Lim said the integration of biometrics into airport operations would help drive efficiencies and enhance security, resulting in better passenger experience. 

“The future is now… biometrics passenger processing will significantly make the Philippine airport experience more pleasant, more efficient,” Lim said. 

One of the key advantages highlighted by Lim is the seamless and expedited airport processing. The integration of biometric facial scans, boarding passes, and embedded IDs into a single token empowers passengers to effortlessly navigate various checkpoints—from entrance to boarding. 

This innovation not only reduces processing time but also eliminates the need for multiple document verifications, providing a hassle-free experience.

Passengers, he said, can also expect enhanced security throughout their journey. The biometric system ensures a robust and reliable identification process, mitigating the risk of identity-related issues. 

Moreover, the system promises a more pleasant and comfortable airport experience. Lim explained that the streamlined processes and reduced waiting times contribute to a stress-free journey for passengers. By minimizing manual checks and paperwork, biometrics paves the way for a paperless and eco-friendly travel environment.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) are now looking “into a pilot operation as local stakeholders await the implementation of the process and technology in action, while preparing to further improve passenger comfort, accessibility and security through departure process.”

