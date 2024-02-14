DOJ okays filing of cases vs M/T Princess Empress owners, others

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended the filing of criminal charges against the owners of oil tanker M/T Princess Empress, which sank off the waters of Oriental Mindoro a year ago, causing an oil spill that reached the waters of Batangas and several other provinces.

The DOJ said its panel of prosecutors found basis to indict the corporate officers of M/T Princess Empress, a personnel of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), and a private individual for multiple counts of falsification of public documents by a private individual, multiple use of falsified documents, and multiple counts of falsification of public or official documents.

The prosecutors also found that RDC Reield Marine Services Inc., the shipping company that owns and operates M/T Princess Empress, submitted falsified documents, including a Construction Certificate and Affidavit of Ownership.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of affidavits and evidence, the panel of DOJ prosecutors uncovered irregularities in certain documents related to the construction and certificate of public convenience of M/T Princess Empress,” the DOJ said.

However, the charges against the other respondents, including 19 Philippine Coast Guard personnel, have been recommended for dismissal due to lack of probable cause.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla assured that those responsible for the oil spill would be held accountable.

“Negligence cannot be used as an excuse to destroy the environment and livelihood of people,” the justice chief said.

“It is important to be diligent on land and on our waters,” he stressed.

The charges stemmed from the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation-Environmental Crime Division (NBI-ECD) and Mayor Jennifer Cruz of Palo, Oriental Mindoro before the DOJ.