DILG chief vows crackdown vs. extortion gang preying on truckers, delivery drivers

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. vowed Tuesday to go after groups and individuals behind extortion activities victimizing truckers and delivery drivers in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

He made the assurance following a meeting with the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines (CTAP) who complained that the extortionists were deliberately disregarding Executive Order (EO) No. 41, which lifts collection of pass-through fees for trucks and other vehicles transporting goods.

Those who attended the closed-door meeting were CTAP president Maria Zapata, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Atty. Romando Artes, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr., DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan, and representatives from the local government units of the City of Manila and Quezon City.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through EO 41 issued last September 25, ordered local government units (LGU) to suspend the collection of “pass-through fees” to ensure the efficient movement of goods across regions aligned with the strategies to revitalize local industries under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

EO 41 also aims to lessen the expenses of truckers and hasten travel time that would result in lower prices of goods in the market, especially food and agricultural products.

Abalos said daily operations would be initiated by the police to arrest and put behind bars individuals and groups that are involved in extortion activities victimizing truck drivers.

The DILG chief said that among the agreements reached during the meeting was the assurance that the MMDA and City of Manila will not impose any truck ban.

He added that the DILG would also examine city routes of trucks, which are within the jurisdiction of the LGUs.

Also being studied is nationwide truck routes, which will be done in consultation with other national government agencies.

Abalos also mentioned that the measures initiated to address the issues laid down by CTAP will strictly be monitored after one month to ensure progress and compliance from all parties involved.