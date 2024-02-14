Davao-Manado flights may resume in Q3 as BIMP-Eaga shipping route eyes relaunch

DAVAO CITY – A Filipino co-operative will resume the regular flights abandoned by commercial airline companies on the route connecting this city with the northeastern most city of Manado of Indonesia.

The resumed flights will be the early gains of post-Covid-19 pandemic period for the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines–East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga), a sub-economic grouping in Southeast Asia, said Jonathan Miral, chief of the international relations division of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

He said the ACDI Multipurpose Cooperative would resume flying the route beginning in either August or September.

This was also confirmed by the co-operative, which as an aviation arm of Leading Edge Air Services Corp. (Leascor), to undertake the revival of the flights. Its chairman, retired Major General Gilbert Llanto told the Philippine Information Agency that the company would target “a 65 to 70 percent load, including cargo,” adding that the previous Garuda Indonesia “had been flying at more than break-even.” He said the route was robust market.

Manado is the capital of Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province and its air link with Davao City was first served by Bouraq Air in 1992 until 2004. Merpati airlines took over in 2005-2006 and by Sriwijaya in 2006-2007. Garuda fielded aircraft to this route in 2019 but stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early this year, the ACDI-MPC flew the route to Manado in a one-day exploratory mission with 33 delegates from government and the business sector. The company used the 72-seater ATR 72-500.

Miral said other connectivity efforts were being worked out, including the cargo shipping from Davao City through General Santos City in Mindanao side to Bitung of Indonesia. This was launched in 2014 here and witnessed by then President Joko Widodo. The shipping service ended the same year due to low load factor.

Palawan has also clamored to resume the shipping service between Puerto Princesa City and Kudat of Malaysia. It also wanted to resume the Puerto Prinsesa-Kota Kinabalu of Malaysia. Both services did not prosper “because both ports were not ready with the basic facilities.”

Miral said the MinDA has initiated bilateral meeting with tourism and travel operators from both sides, also with traders and exporters from both sides, “so that when we launch the flights and shipping services again, they would be ready with the destinations to sell.”

“We will not repeat the mistakes of the past,” Miral added.

He said the Reefer Express Line would be the probable company to provide the smaller vessel for the Davao City-General Santos City-Bitung, saying that Mindanao would relaunch the cargo service as a missionary service “to avoid what happened with the huge ship with low cargo.” -30-