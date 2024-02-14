Construction rebound spurs job growth

The construction sector serves as a reliable gauge of economic vitality. The sight of tower cranes punctuating Metro Manila’s skyline indicates robust demand for condominiums or office spaces, reflecting the overall health of the economy.

Similarly, the presence of excavators heralds impending projects aimed at enhancing public services, often funded by the government, development partners or private sector entities.

During my tenure as secretary at the Department of Public Works and Highways, I had the privilege to attend groundbreaking ceremonies and subsequent project inaugurations.

Witnessing the culmination of these endeavors, which involved hundreds if not thousands of workers, was truly gratifying. There is a sense of fulfillment when we see a project completed. These completed projects stand as public monuments, testament to the exceptional skills and expertise of Filipino workers.

Hence, it’s heartening to note that construction played a pivotal role in driving economic growth last year, based on government reports.

Per the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), construction emerged as the primary contributor to the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.6 percent.

The PSA reported that construction contributed 8.5 percent to the year-on-year GDP growth in October-December 2023, the highest among all sectors. It registered a 10.1-percent expansion in real terms compared to the same period in 2022, following a 12.6-percent surge in the previous quarter.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) attributed this robust performance to vigorous private and public construction activities. Private construction rose 7.5 percent, while public construction surged 14.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The government anticipates sustained growth in the construction sector, led by initiatives such as the “Build-Better-More” program and the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program.

In 2023, GDP expanded by 5.6 percent, with construction ranking among the top contributors, alongside financial and insurance activities. Although the construction sector’s annual growth slightly decelerated from 12.1 percent in 2022 to 9.1 percent in 2023, its overall contribution to the economy reached an all-time high of 14.5 percent, up from 14 percent in 2022 and 13.4 percent in 2021.

The construction sector, in fact, now has a bigger contribution to the GDP than the agriculture and fisheries sector, with less than 10 percent.

Government data showed that construction accounted for P3.6 trillion of the P24.3-trillion GDP and nearly P27 trillion of the gross national income (GNI) at current prices in 2023.

Beyond economic upliftment, the construction sector generated new employment opportunities and livelihoods for Filipino workers.

The latest PSA report indicates that the unemployment rate in December 2023 dropped to a near two-decade low of 3.1 percent, down from 4.3 percent in December 2022 and 3.6 percent in November 2023.

Again, one of the reasons is the recovery of the construction sector, which absorbed 777,000 additional employees over the past 12 months, underscoring its role as a significant job creator.

The record-low unemployment rate reflects sustained economic momentum and shows the construction sector’s emergence as a potent job generator.

Government investments in public infrastructure, equivalent to more than 5 percent of the GDP, coupled with private sector initiatives to stimulate demand for housing, commercial properties and infrastructure, have been instrumental in this regard.

I am optimistic this upward trend will persist in the months and years ahead, particularly if borrowing costs become more favorable. This will encourage more people and businesses to invest in their future.

Interest rates are expected to decline this year, especially with inflation showing signs of easing in recent months. The inflation in January this year moderated to 2.8 percent, the lowest in over two years, falling within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) target range of 2 percent to 4 percent for the year.

The BSP officials are closely monitoring whether this level can be sustained in the coming months before making decisions on borrowing and lending rates.

Many economists anticipate downward interest rate adjustments by mid-2024, fueling optimism among various sectors, including property developers and construction firms, which plan to initiate or restart projects this year. This optimism has contributed to the resurgence of the local stock market and contributed to the positive business outlook.

I am upbeat the construction sector will continue to bolster its economic contribution as we collectively strive to build a better future for all.