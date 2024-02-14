Comelec readies charges vs 100K multiple registrants

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be filing election related cases against at least 100,000 individuals for deliberately committing multiple voter registration offense last year

Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco explained said the erring individuals registered more than once during the 2023 Voter Registration and failed to indicate if their registration was for the purpose of reactivation or transfer of their voter records.

He explained this would allow them to become “flying voters” or to vote in areas other than their official place of residence.

“If we see they did it (multiple registration) deliberately–the registration form is under oath–they will be charged with election offense for being double or multiple registrant,” Laudiangco said in a televised interview with PTV on Wednesday.

Laudiangco warned the public against committing multiple registration in the ongoing voter registration, which will last until September 30, 2024.

The poll official said they could detect multiple registrations using the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

Under Comelec rules, those engaged in an election offense can be sanctioned with imprisonment, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and the removal of their right to vote.

Comelec earlier said it delisted 500,000 voters last year due to multiple registrations, but only 100,000 of them are suspected of engaging in the illegal activity deliberately. -30-