Closure of illegal lead smelters in Pampanga shows how LGUs, national government can effectively work together

Last February 8, we received very good news from San Simon, Pampanga.

Finally, the big lead smelters and recyclers of used lead acid batteries located inside the Global Aseana Business Park that were operating without the permits and licenses required by the local government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have been shuttered.

The department heads of the municipality of San Simon, aided by the police, served and implemented the cease and desist orders (CDOs) issued against Chilwee Metallic Manufacturing Corp., Energetically Battery Manufacturing, Ecoseal Metallic Manufacturing Corp., Ecometallic Co., and 5th Resources.

The gates of these establishments were padlocked and sealed with stickers and tarpaulins for their failure to have the proper facilities mandated by several laws to operate as lead smelters and recyclers of used lead acid batteries, including RA 8749 (Clean Air Act), RA9275 (Clean Water Act), and RA6969 (Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Act).

They were shuttered upon the mandate from the Office of the President, DENR through Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga and DENR-EMB Region 3 Director Martin Jose D. Despi, and Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda through Provincial Environment Office Head Engr. Arthur Punsalan.

Should they opt to remove the padlocks and the tarpaulins and continue their illegal operation, these companies would face more serious charges.

I am certain they would earn the ire of the Pinedas if these establishments would be bold enough to make a mockery out of the authority of the provincial and municipal governments.

The owners of this industrial park probably do not know what these companies were doing because based on the reports we gathered, they only applied for warehousing permits and not lead smelting.

The campaign against these illegal lead smelters started to gain ground after the Office of the President ordered the DENR to look into this problem in reaction to the exposé that I made in the media that illegal smelters are operating in different parts of the country.

The DENR confirmed that indeed several lead smelters are operating without the permits and licenses required by the DENR and LGUs. The largest ones are operating in San Simon.

The municipality of San Simon and the provincial government of Pampanga also acted on the complaint and conducted site inspections. The companies were then issued notices of violation and show cause orders that they failed to satisfactorily answer.

The CDOs were issued following the inspection conducted by the joint teams of the DENR and the local government headed by Despi, Punsalan, and San Simon municipal department heads. The joint teams confirmed the violations being committed by these companies.

We, at the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), are very happy with this victory in San Simon, as this is a good example of how local and national government agencies can effectively team up to stop unscrupulous businessmen from wreaking havoc on the environment and the health of the surrounding communities.

We are now asking the DENR and other LGUs to continue cleansing the country of environmentally destructive illegal lead smelters and used lead acid battery recyclers, using the San Simon case as a model.

Reports reaching the FPI showed that there are also several unregulated lead smelters and ULAB recyclers in areas like Valenzuela, Tondo in Manila, Tarlac, Cavite, Cebu, and Davao, among others. Also, the padlocked companies in San Simon could just resurface in other areas using different corporate names.

I am admonishing these companies to do their business the proper way, follow the regulations, and make sure their operations are not harming the environment and the communities. The FPI is pushing for a level playing field because this is the only way everyone—the government, the businesses, and the people—will truly benefit from economic activities. We are a country governed by laws, and salus populi suprema lex (the welfare of the people is the supreme law).

I’ve already sent letters to PBBM and Secretary Loyzaga conveying our utmost gratitude to them and Gov. Dennis Pineda, Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda, Directors Despi and Punsalan, and the municipality of San Simon for playing crucial roles in this big victory for the environment and the people of the surrounding communities. They are indeed heroes of the environment.

With a strong mandate from the President and Secretary Loyzaga, we are confident that the entire country would be free from these types of environmentally destructive establishments.

The federation commits to continue supporting the government in this campaign and help the Marcos administration rid the country of illicit trade in its various forms to shield the local industries and public from its ill effects, which is the primary purpose of FPI’s existence.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.