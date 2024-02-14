Cignal, Iloilo, VNS make PNVF Champions League semifinals

CIGNAL HD, Iloilo and VNS Asereht are living up to expectations by advancing to the semifinals fromm their respective pools in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League.

The fancied HD Spikers secured the No. 1 seed in Pool A at 2-0 won-lost with a game left in their schedule while the D’Navigators went 3-0 in Pool B followed by the Griffins (2-1) following their big wins Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Joshua Umandal starred anew with 19 points on 15 hits, three blocks and an ace as Cignal drubbed PGJC-Philippine Navy, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25, to follow up on its opening-day win over College of Saint Benilde entering its last duel against the Savouge Spin Doctors.

The HD Spikers’ victory left Savouge Spin Doctors (1-1), Saint Benilde (1-1) and even winless Navy (0-2) scrambling for the last semifinals ticket from Pool A pending the key results of the final elimination playdate.

Iloilo and VNS Asereht bagged crucial victories to secure the two seats in Pool B of the PNVF men’s tournament backed by PLDT, Ayala Land, Nuvali, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+, Mikasa, Senoh, Foton, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission.

“We’re harnessing for the semifinals and as I said before, if we stay consistent, we’ll sail all the way to the final,” said Iloilo coach Rizalito Delmoro after an easy 25, 18, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Army.

John San Andres fired 17 points on 17 hits, Kyle Villamor had 11 and Jayvee Sumagsasay and Abdurasad Nursiddik added 10 each for the D’Navigators, who also swept Air Force and VNS for a perfect run without a single set lost so far.

VNS, after a tough loss to Iloilo in the opener, strung two victories none bigger than an exciting 25-17, 28-30, 25-21, 31-29 conquest of Air Force to barge into the semifinals.

“Making the semis is a gift,” said coach Ralph Ocampo as VNS is back in the semifinals after a bronze medal finish last edition.

Charles Segui sizzled for a game-high 22 points while Kevin Montemayor and Kenneth Culabat contributed 21 points each to form a lethal troika for the Griffins, who also drew 10 points from Ralph Lacuanan.

VNS’s win eliminated Army and Air Force regardless of the results of their last match to cap Pool B action in the first event this year of the PNVF headed by president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





