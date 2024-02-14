Celebrating Valentine’s Day with vivo Y27s and its bokeh flare portrait

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 14, 2024 – As February unfolds its arms, embracing everyone with the warmth of love, hearts flutter with anticipation for Valentine’s Day, the celebration of affection and connection.

In this month of love, there’s an inherent desire to capture the moments that make our hearts skip a beat, to immortalize the essence of love through photographs that speak volumes beyond words.

In today’s fast-paced world, where memories are fleeting and moments pass in the blink of an eye, capturing cherished moments holds profound significance. Photographs serve as tangible reminders, preserving fleeting expressions, stolen glances, and tender embraces for eternity.

Recognizing the importance of preserving these precious moments, vivo ventured out to witness firsthand the celebrations of love that abound during this special month. Armed with the vivo Y27s and its remarkable 50MP camera and bokeh flare portrait feature, they embarked on a journey to capture the essence of love in its purest form.

vivo Y27s in Burgandy Black

vivo Y27s in Garden Green



Their journey led them to encounter various individuals and couples who were already immersed in the spirit of love. From lifelong friends relishing in the simplicity of companionship to budding romances blossoming amid shared laughter and stolen glances, each encounter was a testament to the enduring power of love.

One particularly heartwarming encounter was with a group of five 12-year-old girls who have been inseparable since kindergarten. After a day at school, they joyfully embraced the opportunity to capture their bond with the vivo Y27s. Their laughter echoed as they experimented with the bokeh flare portrait feature, marveling at the stunning results that effortlessly highlighted their friendship.

Similarly, Vev and Jason, a chef and a Criminology student, found themselves enchanted by the vivo Y27s’ bokeh flare portrait feature during a casual hangout. They were astounded by the camera’s exceptional quality, praising its ability to capture every detail with clarity and precision, all at an affordable price point.

Meanwhile, young couple Jurom and Marian were pleasantly surprised by the vivo Y27s’ capabilities, particularly its bokeh flare portrait feature. Accustomed to grainy and lackluster smartphone photos, they were awestruck by the clarity and professionalism of their captures, reaffirming their belief in the importance of preserving memories through photography.

Beyond its technical prowess, the vivo Y27s garnered praise for its sleek design and lightweight construction, making it a stylish accessory that complements the beauty of love itself.

As Valentine’s Day unfolds in all its glory, the team at vivo reflects on the journey they have embarked upon – a journey filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

With the vivo Y27s as their faithful companion, they stand poised to capture the essence of love in all its splendor, one photograph at a time.

Get your vivo Y27s (8GB + 256GB) now for only Php 9,999 at vivo’s website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and physical stores nationwide.