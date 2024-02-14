BRP Davao Del Sur, MBLT-9 to help in Davao relief efforts

Landing platform dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), carrying some 40,000 boxes of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, was deployed to Davao City to help in the ongoing relief operations for communities in the region hit by floods caused by heavy rainfall triggered by low pressure system.

In its Facebook post, the Western Command (Wescom) where the ship is currently attached, said the BRP Davao Del Sur left Pier 15, Manila South Harbor early Tuesday.

The provincial government of Davao de Oro, meanwhile, reported Tuesday it has formed a team to rescue animals trapped or untended in the landslide area at Barangay Masara in the municipality of Maco following concerns raised by evacuated residents about their pets and livestock animals.

The new team would join the 204 rescue personnel in the landslide area in Zone 1.

Aside from the 40,000 food packs, BRP Davao Del Sur also carried troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 9 who will help in the humanitarian mission.

“After completion of the said mission, the two units will return to Wescom’s joint operational area in Palawan to continue their mandated tasks in support of external defense operations in the West Philippine Sea,” it added.

Also involved in the said relief operation are other government agencies, such as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“LD-602’s deployment underscores the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ ability to respond quickly and provide crucial aid to communities in times of need, demonstrating their commitment to both defense and humanitarian efforts,” Wescom said.