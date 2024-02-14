Blackwater to get Nambatac after James Yap

BLACKWATER is set to acquire soon go-to-guy Rey Nambatac from Rain or Shine in exchange of a first round pick next year which they got from the TNT Tropang Giga, revealed by Bossing franchise owner Dioceldo Sy to BusinessMirror.

Sy confirmed that the trade paper has already sent to the table of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on Wednesday, and now waiting for approval coming from the pro league that would intensify Blackwater’s backcourt.

“We are just waiting for the PBA’s approval,” Sy said, noting that they would keep the former Letran guard. “We believe that he’s going to be a big factor for us this Philippine Cup that’s why we grabbed this very rare opportunity. We will keep him this conference.”

Nambatac, 30, is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the 2022 to 2023 season. He is set to join Blackwater coach Jeffrey Cariaso, players Rey Suerte, Mike Ayonayon, and rookie James Kwekuteye, among others.

The six-year veteran has been the cornerstone of Rain or Shine’s offense, where he takes charge in most crucial moments for the past conferences.

If they get the approval, the six-footer guard Nambatac will be the second acquisition of the Bossing this week after signing free agent two-time Season Most Valuable Player James Yap who also played for Rain or Shine last conference.

Sy clarified that they still have a first round draft right next year since they will only give up their pick which they obtained from TNT during previous trades.

Raymond Yu, the co-owner of Rain or Shine, justified the trade stating that it was the decision of the coaching staff headed by head coach Yeng Guiao to give more chance to other guards like rookie Sherwin Concepcion, Adrian Nocum, Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Catacutan and Anton Asistio.

“This is a good decision from coach Yeng because he wants Rey [Nambatac] to have more playing minutes since we are loaded of players,” Yu said. “We gave coach Yeng a blanket authority to do what’s best for the team.”