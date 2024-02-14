Arthur Tan to step down as CEO of Ayala-led IMI

Ayala-led Integrated Micro-electronics Inc. (IMI) is not rehiring Arthur R. Tan as its chief executive officer (CEO) when his term expires on April 25.

Tan has helmed IMI for the past 22 years. He has been the driving force behind IMI’s transformation from a Philippine-based contract manufacturing company catering to largely Japanese OEMs to one of the top 25 Global EMS and top 10 Global Auto EMS players with extensive capabilities and operations serving global tier-1 and OEM customers.

In a special board meeting on Tuesday, IMI’s board has approved the CEO transition plan. Its board identified and vetted Lou Hughes as a candidate for the role of the company’s chief executive.

“Mr. Hughes, a highly experienced professional with extensive global C-suite experience in sales, engineering, sourcing and operations, will be nominated to succeed Art as CEO of IMI.”

Hughes was previously a senior manager at General Electric; COO of Universal Electronics, a Nasdaq-listed EMS company; and CEO of Beyonics, a contract manufacturer headquartered in Singapore.

Hughes will assume his position as CEO of IMI in May.

“IMI’s board of directors is confident that Mr. Hughes will lead IMI with the same level of dedication, innovation, and excellence that is expected by our customers and stakeholders and assures its stakeholders of IMI’s commitment to maintaining operational continuity and delivering value during this transition period,” it said.

“IMI will continue to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency throughout this process.”

The company reported that its losses widened to $85.26 million in January to September 2023, from the previous year’s $4.07 million. The figure includes losses from STI Limited as IMI worked on closing the divestment transaction with Rcapital.

Revenues fell 3 percent to $340.75 million, from the previous year’s $351.24 million

The drop in demand is largely driven by a general slowdown across the electronics industry with companies tightening working capital levels amid excess inventory in the supply chain, the company said.