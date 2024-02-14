A Brown offers preferred shares

A Brown Company Inc. (ABCI), a listed diversified firm, has started offering its P1.5-billion preferred shares after securing the green light from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

A Brown is offering 10 million preferred shares, comprising series B and C, priced at P100 per share. An oversubscription option for an additional 5 million preferred shares has also been granted by the PSE.

The proceeds from this fundraising initiative will be dedicated to the development of the company’s residential projects in Mindanao and Luzon, land banking efforts and other general corporate purposes.

“We are delighted to have received the PSE’s approval for our preferred shares offering,” company CEO Robert Pizarro said.

“This marks an important milestone for ABCI as we continue to pursue our vision of creating sustainable and thriving communities.”

The offer period will run from February 12 to February 16 while listing on the PSE is set on February 23.

PNB Capital and Investment Corp. is the sole issue manager, lead underwriter, and sole bookrunner for preferred shares offering.

In 2021 the company raised a total of P1.33 billion from its maiden preferred shares offering.

The company expects to complete next month its Tanay Electron Beam and cold storage facility, which it funded through its maiden offering in 2021. It is expected to contribute to its earnings starting this year.

The P700-million facility is now in the equipment installation and commissioning phase and will have the capacity to treat 20,000 tons of food products and medical devices annually.

A Brown is a Mindanao-based property developer with a diversified portfolio covering residential and commercial real estate projects. Beyond real estate, the company has also ventured into power generation, public utilities and agribusiness.

The company said its net income in January to September 2023 rose by 13 percent to P248.7 million from the P220.27 million recorded in 2022.

Revenue streams from real estate sales, sale of agricultural goods and water service income reached P329.1 million, a 9-percent growth from the P302.62 million posted in 2022.