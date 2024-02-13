SM bags 14 Anvil awards

The SM Group, led by SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), received 14 awards for public relations during the 59th Anvil Awards.

As a nod to transparent and social good reporting, SMIC received an award or its 2022 Integrated Report: Serving Communities while Belle Corp. was awarded its first Anvil for the company’s 2022 Integrated Report: Enhancing Communities.

Other publications of the group that clinched awards were BDO Unibank Inc.’s The Wayfinder newsletter; SM Foundation Inc.’s Social Good Report: Sharing Stories and Rallying Partners for Social Good; and SM Retail Inc’s NewSMaker2.0: Reimagined Digital Newsletter for a more DELITE-ful SM Life Experience.

“At the SM group, we believe that effective communication is a cornerstone of success. Clear, meaningful and collaborative communication is key and we are grateful to the Public Relations Society of the Philippines for the recognition. We will continue our commitment to transparent reporting for the benefit of our stakeholders and in delivering various services and programs for the welfare of the communities we constantly serve,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, SMIC president and CEO, said in a statement.

The group bagged three Gold Anvils for Marketing and Brand Communications and Best Use of Influencer Marketing awarded to 2Go Group Inc. for its travel campaign, 2Go Travel’s 2GoKada Creator’s Cruise 2023: Festival at Sea.

Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines) Inc. also took home the Gold for Vaxxed Office Hit x Slay the Swarm Health Edu-tainment, a campaign on immunization program to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against flu HPV, pneumonia, and awareness on the rising cases of dengue in the country.