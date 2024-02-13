Sen. Go cites role of proper nutrition for healthy citizens

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the 2023 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony, organized by the National Nutrition Council (NNC), at the Manila Hotel in Manila City on Monday, February 12.

The ceremony was also attended by Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., and National Nutrition Council Head Assistant Secretary Azucena Dayanghirang, among others.

The event celebrated the exceptional efforts of local government units (LGU) and barangay nutrition scholars (BNS) in advancing nutrition within their communities.

“Nutrition is the foundation upon which we build the future of our nation. Healthy citizens are more productive, can contribute more to the economy, and lead to fulfilling lives. Recognizing this, our efforts towards enhancing nutritional standards and practices are not just an investment in health, but in the prosperity and resilience of our nation as a whole,” Go said in his speech.

Go expressed his vision for a healthier country where citizens can access the resources they need to live a nutritious and healthy life. He praised the LGUs and BNSs for their pivotal role in achieving this vision, recognizing their hard work and dedication to improving the nutritional status of their communities.

“Malnutrition and all its forms continue to be a more persistent issue that requires our collective action. Let us renew our commitment to addressing hunger, achieving food security, and improving nutrition. This requires a concerted effort of all sectors of society including government, private sector, civil society, and communities,” he reminded.

During the event, Go gave away tokens of appreciation to all 600 attendees, which included 38 individual awardees.