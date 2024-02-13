Ryan Gallagher to steal the hearts of Filipinos this Valentine

A gorgeous singer, who is also one of the more popular discoveries of America’s The Voice, aims to capture the hearts of the Filipino audience this Valentine weekend.

Having been to the country countless times, Ryan Gallagher considers the Philippines his home away from home, and he is determined to perform in as many venues he could in this country that he has grown to love.

“There is this unexplainable connection between my soul and the Philippines,” he told us during an intimate lunch get-together recently. “I can no longer count the number of flights I’ve made to Manila but there is this inner voice that constantly reassures me that I am in the right place and this is where my music and whatever God-given gift I was blessed with, will aim to soar and touch more people.”

Turning 36 in May, Gallagher’s Chinese animal sign is the Earth Dragon, and this year could be his lucky year. A week after the celebration of the Lunar New Year, Gallagher will headline a special post-Valentine concert at the Music Museum in Greenhills.

Billed as The Voice of Ryan, the musical event will showcase the range of Gallagher as a musical artist. “It will be some sort of a musical narrative detailing my journey as a music man, from the songs that formed my true love for music to the pieces that resonate in my life now that I am exploring the many possibilities I have as a performing artist in the Philippines.”

Gallagher recently signed an exclusive management contract with Fire and Ice PH, the company of owned by entertainment couple Ice and Liza Diño-Seguerra. “I am just so happy that this team will officially take care of me and chart my career here. I am confident that I will go places with this team I am so lucky to have!” he enthused.

“Ice and Ryan have such impeccable chemistry, and we’ve seen this many times in various occasions where they have performed together. Not to mention that they also adore each other, “ shared Diño-Seguerra, whose team is producing the concert this weekend.

For this special Valentine show on February 17, Gallagher will have Martin Nievera, Lara Maigue and Ice Seguerra as special guests. “It will be an evening of both soothing and spectacular music. The repertoire we’ve chosen for this are not the songs that I’d normally sing in my shows. We won’t be onstage to impress with the songs and the high notes, but we’d like the audience to be able to relate more to us, and for us to be more relatable to them.”

He added, “I’ve been told that Valentine is a big deal for Filipinos, and I’m glad that we’re doing this show on the weekend after Valentine’s Day so we won’t be caught in the rush, and just be able to chill, enjoy and share our songs. Music is such a beautiful thing that you’ve really got to share it with people.”

And on concert night, we are sure that Ryan Gallagher will be sharing more than just his music to the his audience. He will also steal our hearts.