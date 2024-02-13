PSALM to turn over CHEPP to First Gen unit

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) has scheduled in the next few days the turnover of the 165-megawatt (MW) Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHEPP) to Lopez-led First Gen. Corp.’s subsidiary Fresh River Lakes Corp. (FLRC).

“The parties are now preparing for the ceremonial turnover of the CHEPP on February 26, 2024,” the state firm said Monday.

This after the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) cleared the acquisition of the CHEPP by FLRC. Following PCC’s clearance, PSALM issued its Certificate of Effectivity to FLRC on January 31, 2024 which marked the Casecnan final transaction documents effective and binding among the parties composed of PSALM, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and FRLC.

In May last year, FRLC was declared the highest bidder with its offer of $526 million during the public bidding conducted by PSALM for the sale of CHEPP. Its bid offer surpassed the $227.27 million minimum bid price of the CHEPP set by PSALM.

CHEPP is a run-of-river type of power facility with limited impounding located in Barangay Villarica, Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

First Gen earlier secured a P20-billion loan from BDO Unibank Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

“First Gen intends to use the proceeds from the loans as funding for First Gen’s growth projects, including the acquisition of the 165-megawatt CHEPP, and for other general corporate requirements of the company,” the company said.

First Gen President Francis Giles Puno had said the CHEPP is an important asset that would be tied up to its two existing hydro assets—132MW Pantabangan-Masiway and the 120MW Aya pumped-storage hydro—which are all located in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

“Right now, when you look at Casecnan, fundamentally it’s a very important asset for us because we obviously have Pantabangan-Masiway there. We have the plans for project Aya, which is there. So we really needed to make sure that the reservoir is controlled by First Gen.

Casecnan is upstream and to the extent that we could supplement even more supply coming from the upstream side of Casecnan, then that will help Pantabangan-Masiway and project Aya. It also enables us to build out solar and wind as well because those are also intermittent. If we add it up, we create an RE portfolio,” said Puno.