PBBM orders FDA to streamline drug regulatory process, create ‘pharma zones’ for cheaper medicines

To make affordable drugs more accessible to the public, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be streamlining the application process for new generic drugs along with the establishment of “pharma zones.”

In a news conference at the Palace Tuesday, FDA Director General Samuel A. Zacate announced they would be issuing soon a memorandum circular (MC), which will reduce the processing time for generic drugs from 120 days to just 45 days, in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“I’d like to confirm that the President has directed the Food and Drug Administration to further streamline the drug application process in the Philippines and to provide further drug accessibility for all the Filipinos, and in the future, the cheaper medicine for us to be accessible also to the Filipino people,” Zacate said.

The President gave the instruction during a sectoral meeting with FDA last Tuesday.

Zacate said the faster processing time will apply to generic drugs, which have no patent issue, and come from a country with a strict regulatory agency such as the United States (US) FDA.

FDA Director Jesusa Joyce N. Cirunay stressed they will not reduce the documentary requirement for the applications, which is set under the Asean common technical document.

“We will look into the paper used [by the regulatory agency]. If it satisfactorily complied with the requirements of the Asean common technical documents. We will not repeat [the screening process],” Cirunay said.

Pharma zones

FDA also said the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) will establish “pharma-zones” to encourage foreign pharmaceutical firms, which manufacture essential medicines and generic drugs, to establish their operations in the country.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the new zones would consolidate companies that are engaged in all aspects of drug manufacturing, including research and development, clinical testing and trials as well as regulation.

They will be located in areas under jurisdiction of PEZA and will enjoy “certain tax and other financial incentives in order to bring down the cost of manufacturing.”

Under pharma-zone scheme, FDA will fast track the testing and registration of drugs to be manufactured by the said pharmaceutical companies through one-stop shops.

Zacate said the zone would be established in Clark and two other areas to be determined by PEZA.

He said the President also instructed concerned agencies to amend Administrative Order 67 from 1989 to allow “foreign common drugs to come in” and help bring down drug prices.

Also part of FDA’s efforts to make the country more attractive to drug manufacturers is its efforts to extend the validation or the validity of the license to operate and the certificate of product registration from five years initial and 10 years renewal.

It is also “revising” its fees so it can upgrade its laboratory and testing abilities so it will be at par with other international regulation agencies.