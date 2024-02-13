Paris slots staked in Asian swim meet 

THE Philippines is hosting a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics—the 11th Asian Age Group Championships set February 26 to March 9 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The event’s organizers relayed the good news during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex led by Rep. Eric Buhain, secretary-general of the Philippine Aquatics Inc.

“Just two days ago, it has been declared that the tournament is a qualifier for Paris,” said Local Organizing Committee President and CEO Joseph “Jojit” Alcazar, who was joined by COO Dave Carter and Buhain in the weekly session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, PLDT/Smart and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines.

“That also means there will be world-class swimmers coming in and doing their best to make the qualifying times for Paris,” Buhain said.

Around 1,300 athletes from 31 countries are expected to compete in swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo.

Buhain clarified though that only swimming serves as a qualifier for the Olympics.

The Philippines is fielding 44 swimmers—22 boys and 22 girls—in the meet, including Southeast Asian Games record holder Xiandi Chua and gold medalist Chloe Isleta, while four men and women will compete in diving and two foreign-based Filipinos in artistic swimming.