Pagcor’s Tengco cites IGL sector reforms, revenue

STATE-RUN Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (Pagcor) top official is open to allowing Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), formerly Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), to keep operating in the country if they are properly monitored and regulated.

Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said Pagcor’s position on the issue of banning IGLs in the country is that if Pagcor, along with the interagency task force created, sees the industry is properly monitored and regulated, then it will also be properly continued.

“From the time of the inception of POGOs, renamed to IGLs, we have already instituted a lot of measures to be able to address the different scenarios happening since 2019,” Tengco reported at the House Committee on Games and Amusements hearing on Monday.

Cagayan de Oro Second District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said IGLs are allegedly used for illegal activities, such as money laundering, illegal immigration and employment, kidnapping, and other violent criminal cases.

Tengco answered that these crimes and other criminal activities have “considerably gone down” and been addressed as the reforms Pagcor instituted have resulted in “positive gains.”

Apparently as a result of the pruning caused by the reforms, the number of IGLs decreased by 30 percent or down to 75 licensees from the 295 IGLs since 2019.

These licensees, Tengco said, are “not perfect” but based on their monitoring since the last quarter of 2023 to January criminal activities have been reduced significantly.

With all the incidents involving IGLs, Tengco said a task force was formed, composed of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other agencies together with Pagcor to address all these problems.

All IGLs were declared on probationary status last September and were required to re-apply for licenses. This, Tengco said, enabled them to filter who were the “worthy players or licensees” in the industry.

Tengco added that from 2019 until 2021, the majority of licensees consisted of Chinese corporations. However, as the industry continued to evolve, the trend reversed in 2022 as more licensees came from other countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, and European countries.

This created a “new class of licensees” called the SBPO or “Special Class of BPO (business process outsourcing)” who were granted licenses to provide service to licensed gaming operators abroad, according to Tengco. Currently, there are 15 licensees under this class.

“We believe that so many Filipinos [are] involved or working for the BPOs [that] are gaining from all of these,” he said.

Almost 70,000 Filipinos are currently working in the IGL sector, Tengco told reporters earlier this year.

Pagcor’s revenues from the sector rose to P5 billion in 2023, higher than the P2.9 billion it recorded in the previous year.

In 2023, Pagcor’s revenue reached P79.37 billion, higher than the revenue it posted in 2022 at P58.96 billion, noting the rising electronic games and licensed casinos’ earnings to its growth. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/02/pagcors-2023-revenue-up-34-63-to-p79-37-billion/).