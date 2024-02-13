P27-billion funds for poor in budget used for ‘P.I.’?

SENATORS on Tuesday assailed the questionable inclusion of nearly P27 billion in funds in the 2024 budget for the “AKAP” program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development supposedly as payouts for poor families, but for which the DSWD had no clear guidelines yet, even as a promise of AKAP benefits were apparently used to lure thousands of people to sign on a People’s Initiative campaign for Charter change plot.

At the continuation of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms inquiry into the People’s Initiative that has been frozen by a Commission on Elections order to its field offices to stop accepting the signature sheets, Senator Imee Marcos was aghast to realize that the AKAP funds were lodged with DSWD for the 2024 budget bill, when senators do not recall deliberating on such.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa affirmed this, saying “at no time” during the 2024 budget deliberations did he recall such AKAP funds being part of the National Expenditure Program (NEP) or the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

DSWD Undersecretary Fatima Aliah Dimaporo was grilled at length by Senator Marcos, but while she admitted that the department was still finalizing guidelines for distributing the funds, it was a “happy problem” because it meant more funding for the marginalized.

Senators then explained that lawmakers do not dispute the wisdom of allotting more funds to the poor, but the issue is, such social alleviation schemes should not be used for a dubious people’s initiative that they suspect to be at the behest of politicians.

Also at the hearing, Senator Bong Go appealed to the government agencies not to misuse funds for the poor that are lodged with them.

Senator Go, who heads the Senate health committee, particularly asked the Department of Health not to allow the Medical Assistance for Indigent Persons (MAIP) lodged with them to be used for political campaigns. In reply, DOH representatives strongly denied having allowed the MAIP to be used for any political campaign, particularly the PI signature drive.

Also at Tuesday’s hearing, Marcos reminded Pirma lead convenor Noel Oñate to submit the documents required by the committee. “From the Pirma, we still have not received the actual cost of printing of the signature forms. I think Rep. Rodante Marcoleta made some estimate and they were significant sums and yet we do not have the cost of printing,” Marcos said.

“Until today we do not have the list of donors from the advertisement and the proof of payment of the donors’ tax,” she added. In response, Oñate said his donors do not want to reveal their names in public due to privacy and security concerns. The committee, holding its third hearing, continued to discuss Senate Resolution Nos. 902 and 903 and the privilege speeches delivered by Senators. Dela Rosa, Risa Hontiveros, and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Senator Nancy Binay also urged Pirma’s leadership to reveal their group’s organizational structure, as she noted that this was required for an endeavor of such magnitude as a People’s Initiative campaign.

“Maybe just for submission, because for this type of initiative there is a need for an organizational chart, right? So maybe we can ask Mr. [Noel] Oñate or Atty. [Anthony] Abad, what is the organizational setup when it comes to a People’s Initiative.”

Binay expressed interest over Pirma’s organizational chart as she reiterated that a PI campaign could not be undertaken without a working organization.

Meanwhile, Atty. Alex Avisado, Oñate’s counsel, said that Atty. Red Tuazon, who is in charge of operations for Pirma who was unable to attend the hearing, would be able to answer all questions on Pirma personnel and volunteers.

“Mr. Oñate po kasi hindi naman niya kilala ang mga tao on the field, but the operations group would be able to answer all your questions po,” Avisado said.

Oñate, lead convenor of Pirma, the group behind the “EDSA-pwera” ad, previously said that he was not acquainted with Tuazon.