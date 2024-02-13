‘Night Owl’ book now available in Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, Bikolano

THE book that details the Build Build Build program of former President Rodrigo Duterte is now available in Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, and Bikola-no, according to its author, former Build Build Build Committee Chairperson Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo.

The book titled, “Night Owl: A Nation-builder’s Manual,” was originally written in English and has since been translated to Tagalog, Bisaya, and Ilokano. “This is in line with our continuous effort to bring the story of Build Build Build to as many of our kababayans as possible.

Reading this book in their local language will allow them to fully embrace this narrative—our story of inclusive growth as a nation, made possible through this program that ushered in the Philippines’ Golden Age of Infra-structure,” said Lamentillo. She also thanked her publisher, Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation, for supporting this endeavor of translating Night Owl into local languages to help spread the importance of infrastructure development to a wider Filipino audience.

Night Owl was written from Lamentillo’s perspective. She narrates the challenges faced by the Build Build Build team and the Duterte Administration in carrying out this massive program. She shares how through political will, powered by the desire to propel the country’s economic growth that will benefit all Filipinos, they were able to complete 29,264 kilometers of roads, 5,950 bridges, 11,340 flood mitigation structures, 222 evacuation centers, 150,149 classrooms, 214 airport projects, and 451 seaport projects in the span of five years, with the help of 6.5 million Filipino workers.

The book also includes a chapter on Build Better More, the infrastructure program of the present administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that includes a strong digital infrastructure component.