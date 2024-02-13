Marcos urges public to strongly reject separatist movement

The call to separate Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines is not a new issue. It has been a topic of debate and discussion for many years, fueled by various factors such as historical grievances, cultural differences, and economic disparities. However, President Marcos’s recent statement brings the issue to the forefront once again, emphasizing the need to preserve national unity and protect the country’s integrity.

The President strongly condemned the proposition to detach Mindanao from the Philippines, asserting that it is a direct assault on the nation’s integrity. During the Commemoration of the Constitution Day event last week in Makati, organized by the Manila Overseas Press Club, President Marcos emphasized that such a move is a severe violation of the Constitution and would not contribute to the vision of a progressive “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines). He urged the public to firmly reject this separatist movement. (Read the BusinessMirror report: “PBBM: Mindanao secession is an attempt to destroy the country,” February 9, 2024).

By urging the public to reject the movement for separation, the President is encouraging citizens to stand together and protect the republic. This call to galvanize the people is crucial in maintaining national unity, as it reminds us of the shared values and aspirations that bind us as Filipinos.

The President’s strong stance against this movement reflects his commitment to upholding the Constitution and preventing any attempts that could potentially undermine the nation’s progress and stability. He pointed out that such a call for separation is not just a violation of the Constitution but also an act that threatens to dismantle the very fabric of our country. The Philippines, with its diverse cultures, traditions, and peoples, has always stood as a testament to unity amid diversity. Dividing the nation would not only undermine our collective achievements but also weaken our ability to face challenges as one.

It is heartening to witness the President rallying the public to reject this movement and preserve the republic. In times of uncertainty, it is crucial for the citizens to stand together and protect the values and ideals that our flag represents. The call to galvanize the people is a call for unity, a call to remember that the strength of the nation lies in the unity of its citizens.

Our Constitution calls for a united and undivided country. And the President’s vow to sternly enforce the Constitution and laws against any attempts to split the country is a reassurance to the Filipino people that their rights and interests will be protected.

The establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is an essential step towards genuine autonomy and self-rule. The President rightly pointed out that BARMM, under its current leadership, has repudiated the call for separation. Other political leaders in Mindanao also recognized the significance of genuine and effective local autonomy without compromising our national integrity.

The Marcos administration’s commitment to supporting BARMM, including the successful conduct of its first-ever election next year, is commendable. Granting the people the right to choose their leaders is a logical progression in the journey towards self-rule. The President’s promise to stand by their side and ensure the success of this historic event further demonstrates his dedication to empowering our Muslim brothers and strengthening the region.

A stronger BARMM translates into a stronger Mindanao, and a stronger Mindanao contributes to a stronger Philippines. This interconnectedness highlights the importance of unity and collaboration among the country’s different regions. By working together, we can achieve our shared agendas and build a brighter future for all Filipinos.

We must heed the President’s call to reject this movement seeking to separate Mindanao from the Philippines, and rally behind the values and ideals that unite us as a nation. Let us remember that a united Philippines is a stronger Philippines, capable of overcoming any challenges that come our way.