Marcos approves 10-year maritime industry development plan

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created a technical board (TB) to hasten the implementation of the newly adopted 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 55 dated February 8, 2024, the Chief Executive tasked the TB to assist the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) in enforcing and reviewing the MIDP, which aims to create a “strong and reliable Philippine Merchant Fleet.”

The adoption of the MIDP 2028 came after Marina presented its draft to the President last month.

“To fully realize our potential as a maritime nation, the country requires a clearly defined and coordinated roadmap that shall accelerate the integrated development of the Philippine Maritime Industry,” Marcos said in the four-page issuance.

The TB will be initially composed of Marina Board representatives with rank not lower than Assistant Secretary or its equivalent, but it may invite other relevant agencies and instrumentalities as additional members.

It will “review, monitor, and recommend approval of MIDP-related policies and programs to the Marina Board.”

Also part of its function is to establish an integrated database and information system following a specific statistical framework for the maritime industry in coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Under the new MIDP, the government, together with the private sector, will prioritize the following: modernization and expansion of domestic shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair industry; expansion of the overseas shipping industry; and promotion of highly skilled and competitive maritime workforce.

It will also push for the enhancement of maritime transport safety and security and promotion of environmentally sustainable maritime industry.

Marina will submit a progress report on the implementation of MIDP, which contains annual targets, accomplishments and data on budget utilization to the Office of the President through the Executive Secretary within 6 months from the implementation of EO 55 and every year thereafter.

Effective implementation

Marina, for its part, committed to “effectively implement” the 10-year MIDP following the approval from President Marcos.

In a statement, the Marina said it would strengthen the collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that the Philippines will see the MIDP 2028, which focuses on the development of the so-called blue economy, through.

“Marina ensures that it is committed to working closely with the relevant government agencies, the private sector, and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the MIDP,” the statement read.

The agency added that it is “ready to lend our expertise and support to the MIDP Technical Board in carrying out its mandate and fulfilling the objectives set forth in Executive Order No. 55.”

Under the Palace order, the TB composed of representatives from the Marina Board, shall review, monitor, and recommend MIDP-related policies and programs to the Marina Board.

It is also required to establish an “integrated database and information system” for the maritime industry.

Marina expressed gratitude for the approval and adoption of the MIDP, recognizing its pivotal role in shaping a robust and sustainable Philippine maritime sector.